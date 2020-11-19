The Arsht Center Presents DEBORAH COX: I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, a Special Holiday Concert

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has announced an intimate holiday performance by Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer and actress Deborah Cox. With "I'll Be Home for Christmas," a concert she created especially for the Arsht Center, Cox celebrates the holiday in a socially distanced setting on stage at the Center's Ziff Ballet Opera House and will be accompanied by a band led by Broadway conductor Joseph Joubert. Directed by another Broadway veteran, Richard Jay-Alexander, the show will feature Cox performing holiday classics, her original hits (including the brand-new single "I Really Don't Want Much for Christmas," which is available starting tomorrow) and songs from Aida, Waitress, Jekyll & Hyde, The Wiz and The Bodyguard. The concert invites a limited-capacity audience onto the stage to enjoy the performance in a cabaret-style setting with guests seated at tables set six-feet apart.

Seating for this performance is sold by the table at $60 per person. Each member of the party will receive a link to their digital ticket within 72 hours of the performance. Tickets will be available to Arsht Center Culturist members today at noon and to the public beginning November 23 at noon. All tickets may be purchased online at arshtcenter.org or through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling (305) 949-6722.

The focus continues to be on keeping their guests, artists and staff safe. They have implemented a series of new measures for everyone's safety and peace of mind. All guests will be required to maintain their distance, wear a face covering and participate in a brief health screening. For more details about their new safety measures, visit here.

"I was so flattered to be asked to do this very special night in a year when we all need our spirits lifted," said Cox. "I'm thrilled to keep the lights on at the Arsht and Raise the Roof in a most unique way and have my family there with me to ring in the season. This will be a first for me, and I hope to see you there."

Jay-Alexander, the concert's director and a longtime Broadway producer, adds: "When Deborah rang me and said the Arsht had called and proposed this really special night on the stage, I almost went insane from joy! I know when I hear those musicians live and Deborah opens that mouth and that voice comes pouring out, I'm gonna be a hot mess! And happy! The Arsht Center is keeping the arts alive, and we are grateful."

Cox and Jay-Alexander have a long history with the Arsht Center; in 2018, Cox starred in the sold-out national tour of The Bodyguard, and in 2019 Jay-Alexander and Cox produced and starred in Arsht Live @ Seaspice. Cox and Jay-Alexander are both South Florida natives.

Since releasing her debut album in 1995, Cox has landed six Billboard Top 20 R&B singles and 13 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Dance Club Play Chart. She made her Broadway debut in 2004 with the lead role in the Elton John-Tim Rice musical Aida. In 2021, Cox will release her seventh album, whose first single, "Easy Way," is an anthem for the power of long-lasting love and commitment.

