Team DLIMERS Return For More Than Pink Walk Reunion, October 14 At Amelia Earhart Park

Team DLIMERS is composed of several local small businesses and community organizations committed to greater awareness, especially women in minority populations.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

In celebration of their 25th wedding anniversary of life and survival, Team DLIMERS captains Marlon and Carla Hill have sounded the call for a DLIMERS REUNION at the annual Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 8 am at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah.

Twenty-five years ago, the Susan G. Komen Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Race for the Cure started with a few hundred participants and a band of warriors determined to raise money to find a cure for breast cancer. In 2003, Team DLIMERS formed as a collaboration of local Caribbean-owned small businesses in support of family members impacted by breast cancer. Over the years, Team DLIMERS grew from a small support group of twenty members to a reveling group of over three hundred joining forces to elevate breast cancer awareness support and utilize the galvanizing forces of Caribbean music, food, and culture. In 2018, the Team paused for a break, and this hiatus extended into the COVID pandemic.

"With life back to some normalcy, we felt the need to reconnect and celebrate life and survival again and commemorate our own resiliency and relationship. We hope that the family that grew over the years will join us for an epic reunion for a great cause," noted Marlon Hill, Team captain.

Over 75% of net proceeds from the Susan G. Komen Miami/Ft. Lauderdale Race for the Cure remains in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties to support local breast cancer programs. The remaining 25% of the net funds will support the Susan G. Komen National Grants Program - one of the country's most innovative and responsive breast cancer grant programs today.

"As a three-time survivor of cancer, a kidney transplant recipient, and a survivor of heart failure, I do not take these moments for granted. I also believe that a positive support system is highly critical to your survival in a health crisis. With family, Caribbean food, and music, we can lengthen our time with each other," Carla Hill, Team captain.

Team DLIMERS is composed of several local small businesses and community organizations committed to greater awareness, especially women in minority populations. In the last year of participation, Team DLIMERS and it's over 300 participants raised over $10,000 for grants to local hospitals, clinics, community groups, and nonprofits, allowing us to provide the following life-saving services:

- Education about the warning signs of breast cancer, methods of early detection, and the latest treatment options

-Low-cost/no-cost mammograms and diagnostic tests

-Medical treatment for patients who could not afford care, including surgery, chemotherapy and radiation

-Support services, including support groups, assistance with finding financial resources, prescription refills, and transportation to medical appointments

To participate in the More Than Pink Walk DLIMERS REUNION, participants are encouraged to: Pre-Register at http://www.info-komen.org/goto/DLIMERSREUNION and download the more than More Than Pink Walk App and start your own fundraising page and share with family and friends.

Team DLIMERS will gather at its team Tent (location to be shared) for a Zumba pre-race warm-up and After Walk Brunch and Lime with music courtesy of VP Records special guest DJs. All persons must be registered to participate in the Race/Walk and post-race activities. All participating women are encouraged to bring their past Carnival headpieces or backpacks to participate in the Race/Walk.



