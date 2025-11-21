TO LIFE 6 Will Run at the Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Arlen and Harburg (“Over the Rainbow”), to Bacharach and David (“Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head”); from Rodgers and Hammerstein (Carousel) to Jerry Herman (La Cage Aux Folles); or from Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) to Bock and Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof), Jewish composers and artists have contributed mightily to the great American Songbook, to Broadway musicals, to pop music, and to theatre and the arts in general. (As Eric Idle and John Du Prez – non-Jews - so humorously recognized and rhapsodized in Spamalot).



To Life 6: Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers, Artists, and Comedians to Broadway & Hollywood will open in Boca Raton’s Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park on January 16th and run through February 8th.



Once again this popular show will feature amusing anecdotes and fascinating facts about some

of America’s most well-known, lauded, and iconic Jewish composers and entertainers who created and performed such musical classics as “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Get Happy,” “Defying Gravity,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “What the World Needs Now,” and many more.



The production, produced by Hy Juter, and written, directed, and hosted by Shari Upbin will feature top-tier South Florida actor/entertainers Kate Delany, Bruno Faria, Shelley Keelor, and Shane Tanner. Aiden Quintana will serve as the production’s Musical Director, and Nicole Roach is the production’s Stage Manager.

“What an honor to be the director of all the To Life shows including To Life 6, the longest running come back series in Florida!” Upbin says. “Over the years we have featured some of the most talented Carbonell award-winning entertainers in town and highlighted the musical genius of the finest Jewish composers and lyricists of the 19th and 20th and 21st centuries. Our audiences have been to the Borscht Belt, tasted Egg Creams and looked at the most famous comic books, all stemming from the pens of Jewish artists. At this point we could even present an entire evening of Christmas songs as so many were written by Jewish composers!

“To Life 6 honors our Jewish immigrant ancestors from Eastern Europe, who came to America, the 'golden medina' the land of opportunity and freedom!” she continues. “Those immigrants whose music have become the greatest influence of American pop culture Broadway and Hollywood in the world! L'Chaim (To Life)!"

