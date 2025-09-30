THERESA CAPUTO LIVE: THE EXPERIENCE! Comes to Coral Springs Center For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Coral Springs Center for the Arts announced a special appearance by Theresa Caputo—known worldwide as the Long Island Medium—who has touched the lives of millions of fans, comforting supporters when they need it most. Now South Florida fans will get their chance at healing when the acclaimed medium and beloved personality appears live on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 7:30 pm. The state-of the-art performing arts center is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

Known for her unique ability to communicate with those who have passed on, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience brings Theresa face-to-face with her fans as Spirit guides her through the audience, and a full-stage video display ensures that everyone in the theater has an up-close experience regardless of seat location.Through personal life stories, candid humor, and intimate details about her gift to communicate with those who have passed, the beloved television personality and best-selling author delivers healing messages to her audience, reassuring them with the revelation that their deceased loved ones are still with them—just in a different way.

“The Experience isn't about believing in mediums. It's about seeing something life-changing” says Theresa Caputo. “It's witnessing first-hand spirit communication.”

Experience the spirit with past episodes of Long Island Medium and Raising Spirits streaming on all major platforms.

In addition to her television series, Theresa has appeared on such programs as “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Tamron Hall,” & “The Today Show.” She has authored five books including NY Times Best Sellers “Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again” (2017) and “You Can't Make This Stuff Up” (2014). Her Ambie-nominated podcast, “Hey Spirit”, helps guests work through their grief to allow them to heal and move forward with peace and self-assurance.

Recognized as one of the most renowned mediums for over 20 years, Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience is the awe-inspiring event you won't want to miss. Learn more about Theresa at www.theresacaputo.com.

