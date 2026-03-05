Norbert Leo Butz Headlines 2025/2026 Aventura Broadway Concert Series w

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 2025/2026 Aventura Broadway Concert Series will continue with two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz as he takes the stage for a one-of-a-kind evening of story and song from his storied three-decade Broadway journey on Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center presented by the City of Aventura.

From his life as the seventh of 11 children (yes, his first bed was a drawer) to his unforgettable performances in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Catch Me If You Can,” Butz brings heart, humor and powerhouse vocals to this intimate concert experience. The show features highlights from “The Last Five Years,” “Wicked,” “Big Fish,” “Thou Shalt Not” and “My Fair Lady,” alongside personal stories and surprises.

Butz originated roles on Broadway in Jason Robert Browns’ “The Last Five Years,” “Stephen Schwartz’s Wicked,” “Andrew Lippa’s Big Fish,” “Harry Connick Jr.’s Thou Shalt Not” and the Lincoln Center 2018 revival of “My Fair Lady” where he was nominated for a Tony Award in both, and his two Tony-winning performances in David Yazbek’s “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and Shaiman and Whitman’s “Catch Me If You Can.”

Butz’s television and film credits include Netflix’s “Bloodline,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Justified: City Primeval” and FX’s “Gladiator: American Sports Story” produced by Ryan Murphy, as well as the recent “Exorcist” sequel by David Gordon Green.

In addition to excerpts from his signature roles, this versatile hyphenate will share a few original compositions from his four solo records and some surprising covers by Tom Waits, Elton John, and Bruce Springsteen. Expect the unexpected in this singular evening of musical entertainment by one of Broadway’s legendary leading men.