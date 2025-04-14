THE RIGHTEOUS A New Play By Jeff Cohen is Coming to Miami New Drama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In honor of Yom HaShoah - Holocaust Remembrance Day - Yiddishkayt Initiative (YI Love Jewish) and The University of Miami Miller Center for Judaic Studies in association with Miami New Drama and Second Serve Productions will present a staged reading of Drama Desk Award-winner Jeff Cohen's (The Soap Myth) new play The Righteous. The event will take place at Miami New Drama (at The Colony Theatre) on April 22nd at 7:30 pm.

What would you do if you learned that your country planned to exterminate an entire race of people? That is the horrible question faced by Eduard Schulte, a captain of German industry and member of Hitler's inner circle. The Righteous is the true story of the man who sounded the alarm of Hitler's plan to murder all the Jews in Europe. Schulte's warning reached the desk of President Roosevelt in December 1942. Roosevelt refused to act.

Schulte's identity was a closely guarded secret for over forty years and his heroic act to stop the Holocaust was kept hidden from his family and from the world. The Righteous tells his story through the lens of Priscilla Schulte, the American granddaughter who never knew him. She uncovers a compelling and poignant portrait of a man who risked his life and the lives of his family to stand up against evil. In 1988, Eduard Schulte was posthumously honored by Yad Vashem as Righteous Among the Nations – a Righteous Gentile.

The Righteous will be directed by the playwright Jeff Cohen, and feature Tony Award nominee Craig Bierko (The Music Man) and two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Avi Hoffman (Death of a Salesman), along with an award-winning cast of some of South Florida's most talented actors, including Laura Turnbull, Patti Gardner, Irene Adjan, Peter Galman, Chiz Chisholm, Stephen Schnetzer, and Dave Corey.

The Righteous will be staged for one night only at Miami New Drama (The Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139). Admission to the reading is FREE, however reservations are required, and can be made online at https://yilovejewish.org/events.

