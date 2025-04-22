THE COMEUPPANCE Will Make its Florida Premiere in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Zoetic Stage will present the Florida premiere of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' THE COMEUPPANCE, a critically-acclaimed dark comedy about a group of millennials and their reckoning with the world they will soon inherit. With an all-local cast, Zoetic Stage brings the Arsht 2024-25 Theater Up Close series to a powerful close in the intimate Carnival Studio Theater, May 8–25, 2025.

Tickets to The Comeuppance are $56* and may be purchased now online or at the Arsht box office by calling (305) 949-6722.

For guests with accessibility needs, the Arsht provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances, along with sign language interpretation, open captioning, and audio description at select shows to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests.

"I'm very excited to present Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' beautiful and daring play The Comeuppance to audiences in South Florida,” said Stuart Meltzer, Zoetic Stage's artistic director. “Branden is arguably one of the most important and influential writers of our time. His plays are rich with language and symbolism, always playing with different styles, and at the same time, sinking his teeth into issues of the day."

In The Comeuppance, an off-Broadway hit by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“one of this country's most original and illuminating writers" according to The New York Times), a self-proclaimed "Multi-Ethnic Reject Group" reconvenes for their 20th high school reunion. Over alcohol and other substances, they try to reconnect who they once were with whom they've become as they reminisce about their teenage selves and reveal how their lives have unfolded since graduation. The play was a New York Times Critic's Pick.

Zoetic Stage's production of The Comeuppance features an all-local cast, including Rayner Gabriel, Amy Lee Gonzalez, Jovon Jacobs, Joline Mujica and Mallory Newbrough. Headshots and bios for the full cast are available here.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.

Comments