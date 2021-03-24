TANDY TALKS TENNESSEE Virtual Stream Extended For Tennessee Williams Key West Museum

Due to popular demand the Tennessee Williams Key West Museum will offer On-Demand access to "Tandy Talks Tennessee" for a limited period of time starting Weds. March 23rd through the Key West Art & Historical Society

Actress Tandy Cronyn, daughter of legendary actors Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn, talks about her mother, her father and how their lives intersected with the great American playwright Tennessee Williams in a program to benefit the Tennessee Williams Key West Museum. Tickets are $20 and benefit the Museum which has been shuttered since March, 2020.

Jessica Tandy, the Tony and Oscar-winning actress originated the role of Blanche DuBois in "A Streetcar Named Desire" in 1947, and her father, Hume Cronyn, made it all happen after he optioned a series of plays from Audrey Wood years before Williams had his first success with "The Glass Menagerie". This, along with a number of other stories, anecdotes and reminiscences about her mother and father, one of the most distinguished couples of the American Theater, takes place in conversation with Stephen Kitsakos, theater director, opera librettist and host of the conversation series Between Two Palms at The Studios of Key West who is also an Artistic Associate of the Tennessee Williams Key West Museum. The conversation includes an exchange of letters between Jessica Tandy and the playwright over a photographic replica for Look Magazine of the famous Thomas Hart Benton painting, "The Poker Night", which hangs in the Whitney Museum. It depicts the famous scene from the play with Blanche in the foreground in a racy blue slip. Through a series of letter exchanges, Jessica reminds Williams that his Blanche was not intended to appear as a victim. Also included in the conversation are visuals of an original pencil sketch did for the painting as well as other ephemera including a postcard sent from Italy to Jessica at the Barrymore Theater and little known stories about Jessica's personal emotional struggles during the run of the show to find the truth in Blanche as well as her riveting and compelling on-stage relationship with Marlon Brando. Key West is the home to the Tennessee Williams Key West Museum, an historic and educational exhibit where visitors can learn about Williams's literary accomplishments and colorful life. The museum holds an extensive collection of photographs, first edition plays and books, rare magazine and newspapers articles, videos, and even a typewriter used by the author while writing here. Each March the Museum celebrates Tennessee Williams's birthday with a month-long celebration.

