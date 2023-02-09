Symphony of the Americas to Perform the Music of Copeland and Piazzolla, Conducted by Pablo Mielgo

Join Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Pablo Mielgo on Tuesday, February 21, 7:45 pm at the Amaturo Theater as Symphony of the Americas performs Aaron Copland's and Astor Piazzolla's music and sounds, which were defined by the portraits their music painted. From Tango to ballet, and distinct geographic cultures, their music shaped their homeland's musical voice.

Referred to by his peers and critics as "the Dean of American Composers" Copeland's arrangements are what many consider to be the sound of American music, evoking the vast American landscape and pioneer spirit.

Argentine composer, arranger, and bandoneon player, Piazzolla transformed traditional tango music by incorporating elements from jazz and classical. Music critic Stephen Holden once described Piazzolla as "the world's foremost composer of Tango music."

Performance Details:

Aaron Copland - Appalachian Spring Suite

Astor Piazzolla - "Estaciones Porteñas" (Four Seasons)

Venue: Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts at 201 SW 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Tickets: $10 to $75 and are available to purchase at www.sota.org

About Symphony of the Americas

Symphony of the Americas enters its 35th season in 2022-2023 under the direction of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor, Pablo Mielgo. The internationally-recognized artist from Spain, Mielgo, continues Symphony of the Americas' commitment to serving South Florida's multicultural population with diverse programming. Symphony of the Americas represents a cultural crossroads of music, ranging from classical to Broadway showcasing artistic excellence and globally-recognized guest artists.