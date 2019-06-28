Summer Theatre Fest Continues With STUDENT STAGES OF THE SUN

Fantasy Theatre Factory invites you to join South Florida Theatre League for Student Stages of the Sun: Plays by Student Playwrights at the Sandrell Rivers Theater. The play reading is part of SFTL's Summer Theatre Fest 2019 and brings to life short plays written by college and high school students from South Florida. It is the only reading in Summer Theatre Fest specifically dedicated to developing young voices in our community!



This year's selected works are as follows:



Happy Easter by Ross Kaplan

The Right Way by Addie Saltz

UIE by Rueben Lazarus Clement

Big Bird by Haley Kanzer

Miss Alabama by Haley Kanzer

Snowstorm or We Owe it to the Snow by Rueben Lazarus Clement

Mr. Brown by Ross Kaplan

Extraordinary by Katlin Svadbik



Plays will be directed by Rommel Arellán Mariñas.

Fantasy Theatre Factory is located at the Sandrell Rivers Theatre at

6103 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33127.

The South Florida Theatre League is excited to announce the return of Summer Theatre Fest - our summer reading series, featuring new works by local playwrights at member organizations. Because of the Theatre Communications Group Conference happening in Miami in June, this year's event will start on Monday June 17 with a reading of Michael Shayne's Allan Carr: Can't Stop The Stories at Island City Stage and will end with our annual Remy Awards on August 26.



The South Florida Theatre League is always very excited for the opportunity to showcase the breadth of local talent and to prop up the variety and range of theatre offerings and venues throughout South Florida.



Here are the upcoming reading dates:



July 1

Student Stages of the Sun: Readings of Plays by Student Playwrights

at Fantasy Theatre Factory

6103 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33127

at 7:30 PM Come enjoy an evening of short plays by South Florida area students - including middle school, high school, and college students.



July 8

Band-Aid Over a Broken Heart

by Chris Gacinski

at Measure for Measure at TBA

at 8:00 PM Lorenzo is a recently divorced writer who has moved to Paris to make his literary mark. The company he submits for, ran by a modest Jean-Paul, rejects his play, as they are in search for the best play of the generation, to compete with the rising popularity of musical theatre. He is then told to re-submit something to their standard, to rejuvenate this fading and falling art form. With the help of Federica, another Italian born writer, they set off to compose this piece.

July 15

The Feral Spinster Society

By Andie Arthur

Presented by Lost Girls Theatre at J*CAT

18900 NE 25th Ave, Miami, FL 33180

at 8:00 PM



Amelia Beauchamp has spent her entire life being overlooked... by men, by her family, and by her neighbors. However, when her niece, a notorious suffragist, finds herself in trouble -- Amelia knows exactly who can save the day. This is the first reading of a brand new play by Andie Arthur, who specializes in stories for awkward women of all ages and is excited to return to her roots of writing about good women in corsets.



July 22

Not Fine

By Marj O'Neill-Butler

Winner of Main Street Players' New Play Contest

at Main Street Playhouse

6766 Main St, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

at 7:30 PM



Susan, in her 50's, suddenly starts forgetting things and blanking out. It's as if she's suddenly left the room. Both her mother Joyce and her daughter, Alli have noticed this and become concerned. When, after mishaps at work and in her car, Susan is finally diagnosed with early onset dementia, the world of the three women suddenly changes drastically. Susan makes her mother promise to care for her at home, and the grandmother and the daughter after making the promise, are forced to play caretaker and breadwinner as the dementia worsens. The grandmother and Alli pay the price as their lives begin to degrade as well. But a promise is a promise, isn't it?



July 29

Stages of the Sun: Readings of Short Plays by South Florida Theatre League Playwrights

at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center

3385 NE 188th St, Aventura, FL 33180

at 8:00 PM



Featuring readings of brand new short plays by nine South Florida Theatre Playwrights: Sharon Baker, Barbara Fox, Luis Roberto Herrera, Ross Kaplan, Bruce Karp, Jerry Mond, Tyler Powell, Caleb Scott, and Philip Middleton Williams



August 5

Musical Minis: Short-form Musicals

by South Florida playwrights Bruce Karp, Marj O'Neill-Butler, Mariah Reed, Arianna Rose and Donna Warfield

presented by Miami New Musicals @MAD

645 N.E. 125th Street N. Miami, FL 33161

at 8:00 PM



Miami New Musicals @MAD presents readings of 5 new short-form musicals created by the writers in the Miami New Musicals writers groups. August 5th, 8:00 pm, MAD Performing Arts, 645 NE 125th Street, N. Miami, FL 33161. Note the performance space is on the second floor, accessible only by a flight of stairs. For more information: https://www.miaminewmusicals.com/upcomingshows



R.S.V.P. Book by Donna Warfield, Lyrics by Arianna Rose, Music by Aden Kent Ramsey

Gina is getting married! Or is she? And to whom? A zany farce where an ex -husband, an overwrought mother, a cowboy and even a horse get caught up in bridezilla-level shenanigans.



THE LOST GIRL (excerpt) Lyrics & Book by Arianna Rose, Music & Book by Ben Bonnema

The boy never grew up, but the girl certainly did. Wendy Darling Anderson, recently widowed with a young daughter of her own, gets swept up in the suffrage movement of 1909 London. Adventure's calling Wendy and Jane - but so is Peter Pan.



THE SPOKEN WORD (excerpt) Book & Lyrics by Mariah Reed, Music by Tammy Holder

Karen, an agoraphobic and recent divorcée, goes on a journey of self discovery, on wheels! Through cycling, she learns how to heal from trauma while reclaiming the joy in living an authentic life.



THE SPOT Book & Lyrics by Bruce Karp; Music by Boram Han

Everyone has that spot - that special place in nature that seems reserved only for them. When Molly finds it amongst her beloved trees in Central Park, she encounters an unexpected adversary in her son who is not on board with her unconventional burial plans.



0% CHANCE OF VISIBILITY

Book & Lyrics by Marj O'Neill-Butler; Music by Arianna Rose

Is there life (and love) after 60? Elena takes her friend Lorna in hand to flaunt society's norms and create a new world for themselves.



August 12

Missed Connections... And Other Stories

by Marj O'Neill-Butler

at Primal Forces at Sol Theatre

3333 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33431

at 7:00 PM



A reading of six short plays by Marj O'Neill-Butler, including multiple comedies, will be presented by Primal Forces at Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway in Boca on August 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM. These short plays include a pushy mother, a young, know-it-all artist, missed connections, sex after 60 and more.



August 12

La Noche/The Night

by José Luis Acosta

at Area Stage

1560 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146

Time TBA



August 19

Quoting Shakespeare - an evening of short plays derived from a quote from the works of Shakespeare

By several South Florida playwrights to be named in July after submissions are reviewed

Presented by members and associates of the Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida

At Pompano Beach Cultural Center

50 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

At 7:00 PM



August 19

TBA

at Cutler Bay Community Theatre at

Edward & Arlene Feller Community Room at Ludovici Park

17641 Old Cutler Rd, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157

at 7:00 PM



August 26

We end the Fest with a celebration of the South Florida Theatre Community's unsung heroes with the League's Remy Awards. Winners to be announced!

www.southfloridatheatre.com





