Summer Theatre Fest Continues With STUDENT STAGES OF THE SUN
Fantasy Theatre Factory invites you to join South Florida Theatre League for Student Stages of the Sun: Plays by Student Playwrights at the Sandrell Rivers Theater. The play reading is part of SFTL's Summer Theatre Fest 2019 and brings to life short plays written by college and high school students from South Florida. It is the only reading in Summer Theatre Fest specifically dedicated to developing young voices in our community!
This year's selected works are as follows:
Happy Easter by Ross Kaplan
The Right Way by Addie Saltz
UIE by Rueben Lazarus Clement
Big Bird by Haley Kanzer
Miss Alabama by Haley Kanzer
Snowstorm or We Owe it to the Snow by Rueben Lazarus Clement
Mr. Brown by Ross Kaplan
Extraordinary by Katlin Svadbik
Plays will be directed by Rommel Arellán Mariñas.
Fantasy Theatre Factory is located at the Sandrell Rivers Theatre at
6103 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33127.
The South Florida Theatre League is excited to announce the return of Summer Theatre Fest - our summer reading series, featuring new works by local playwrights at member organizations. Because of the Theatre Communications Group Conference happening in Miami in June, this year's event will start on Monday June 17 with a reading of Michael Shayne's Allan Carr: Can't Stop The Stories at Island City Stage and will end with our annual Remy Awards on August 26.
The South Florida Theatre League is always very excited for the opportunity to showcase the breadth of local talent and to prop up the variety and range of theatre offerings and venues throughout South Florida.
Here are the upcoming reading dates:
July 8
Band-Aid Over a Broken Heart
by Chris Gacinski
at Measure for Measure at TBA
at 8:00 PM Lorenzo is a recently divorced writer who has moved to Paris to make his literary mark. The company he submits for, ran by a modest Jean-Paul, rejects his play, as they are in search for the best play of the generation, to compete with the rising popularity of musical theatre. He is then told to re-submit something to their standard, to rejuvenate this fading and falling art form. With the help of Federica, another Italian born writer, they set off to compose this piece.
July 15
The Feral Spinster Society
By Andie Arthur
Presented by Lost Girls Theatre at J*CAT
18900 NE 25th Ave, Miami, FL 33180
at 8:00 PM
Amelia Beauchamp has spent her entire life being overlooked... by men, by her family, and by her neighbors. However, when her niece, a notorious suffragist, finds herself in trouble -- Amelia knows exactly who can save the day. This is the first reading of a brand new play by Andie Arthur, who specializes in stories for awkward women of all ages and is excited to return to her roots of writing about good women in corsets.
July 22
Not Fine
By Marj O'Neill-Butler
Winner of Main Street Players' New Play Contest
at Main Street Playhouse
6766 Main St, Miami Lakes, FL 33014
at 7:30 PM
Susan, in her 50's, suddenly starts forgetting things and blanking out. It's as if she's suddenly left the room. Both her mother Joyce and her daughter, Alli have noticed this and become concerned. When, after mishaps at work and in her car, Susan is finally diagnosed with early onset dementia, the world of the three women suddenly changes drastically. Susan makes her mother promise to care for her at home, and the grandmother and the daughter after making the promise, are forced to play caretaker and breadwinner as the dementia worsens. The grandmother and Alli pay the price as their lives begin to degrade as well. But a promise is a promise, isn't it?
July 29
Stages of the Sun: Readings of Short Plays by South Florida Theatre League Playwrights
at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center
3385 NE 188th St, Aventura, FL 33180
at 8:00 PM
Featuring readings of brand new short plays by nine South Florida Theatre Playwrights: Sharon Baker, Barbara Fox, Luis Roberto Herrera, Ross Kaplan, Bruce Karp, Jerry Mond, Tyler Powell, Caleb Scott, and Philip Middleton Williams
August 5
Musical Minis: Short-form Musicals
by South Florida playwrights Bruce Karp, Marj O'Neill-Butler, Mariah Reed, Arianna Rose and Donna Warfield
presented by Miami New Musicals @MAD
645 N.E. 125th Street N. Miami, FL 33161
at 8:00 PM
Miami New Musicals @MAD presents readings of 5 new short-form musicals created by the writers in the Miami New Musicals writers groups. August 5th, 8:00 pm, MAD Performing Arts, 645 NE 125th Street, N. Miami, FL 33161. Note the performance space is on the second floor, accessible only by a flight of stairs. For more information: https://www.miaminewmusicals.com/upcomingshows
R.S.V.P. Book by Donna Warfield, Lyrics by Arianna Rose, Music by Aden Kent Ramsey
Gina is getting married! Or is she? And to whom? A zany farce where an ex -husband, an overwrought mother, a cowboy and even a horse get caught up in bridezilla-level shenanigans.
THE LOST GIRL (excerpt) Lyrics & Book by Arianna Rose, Music & Book by Ben Bonnema
The boy never grew up, but the girl certainly did. Wendy Darling Anderson, recently widowed with a young daughter of her own, gets swept up in the suffrage movement of 1909 London. Adventure's calling Wendy and Jane - but so is Peter Pan.
THE SPOKEN WORD (excerpt) Book & Lyrics by Mariah Reed, Music by Tammy Holder
Karen, an agoraphobic and recent divorcée, goes on a journey of self discovery, on wheels! Through cycling, she learns how to heal from trauma while reclaiming the joy in living an authentic life.
THE SPOT Book & Lyrics by Bruce Karp; Music by Boram Han
Everyone has that spot - that special place in nature that seems reserved only for them. When Molly finds it amongst her beloved trees in Central Park, she encounters an unexpected adversary in her son who is not on board with her unconventional burial plans.
0% CHANCE OF VISIBILITY
Book & Lyrics by Marj O'Neill-Butler; Music by Arianna Rose
Is there life (and love) after 60? Elena takes her friend Lorna in hand to flaunt society's norms and create a new world for themselves.
August 12
Missed Connections... And Other Stories
by Marj O'Neill-Butler
at Primal Forces at Sol Theatre
3333 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33431
at 7:00 PM
A reading of six short plays by Marj O'Neill-Butler, including multiple comedies, will be presented by Primal Forces at Sol Theatre, 3333 N. Federal Highway in Boca on August 12, 2019 at 7:00 PM. These short plays include a pushy mother, a young, know-it-all artist, missed connections, sex after 60 and more.
August 12
La Noche/The Night
by José Luis Acosta
at Area Stage
1560 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables, FL 33146
Time TBA
August 19
Quoting Shakespeare - an evening of short plays derived from a quote from the works of Shakespeare
By several South Florida playwrights to be named in July after submissions are reviewed
Presented by members and associates of the Shakespeare Troupe of South Florida
At Pompano Beach Cultural Center
50 W Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
At 7:00 PM
August 19
TBA
at Cutler Bay Community Theatre at
Edward & Arlene Feller Community Room at Ludovici Park
17641 Old Cutler Rd, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
at 7:00 PM
August 26
We end the Fest with a celebration of the South Florida Theatre Community's unsung heroes with the League's Remy Awards. Winners to be announced!
