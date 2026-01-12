 tracker
IGNITE Broward 2026 to Return for its Fifth Year

Annual art festival will feature projection mapping and light sculptures at multiple Fort Lauderdale venues.

By: Jan. 12, 2026
IGNITE Broward 2026 to Return for its Fifth Year Image

IGNITE Broward 2026 - Presented by the Broward County Cultural Division and produced by MAD Arts, this free, family-friendly immersive art experience returns for its fifth year, showcasing interactive light- and sound-based installations created by leading artists from across the county.

The festival will take place February 13-22, 2026, with installations and live musical performances transforming four dynamic locations in Greater Fort Lauderdale: MAD Arts in Dania Beach, Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park in Fort Lauderdale, ArtsPark at Young Circle in Hollywood, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Visitors can explore projection mapping, light sculptures, and immersive sound-based experiences, plus attend artist talks, special events and workshops throughout the festival.

Event Dates: February 13-22, 2026

Dania Beach

Where: MAD Arts, 481 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL 33004

Hours: Daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale

Where: Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Hours: Fridays and Saturday, 6-11 p.m.; Sunday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, 100 Terminal Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

Hours: Open 24/7

Hollywood

Where: ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 N. Young Circle, Hollywood, FL 33022

Hours: Fridays and Saturday, 6-11 p.m.; Sunday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m.

Additional support for IGNITE is provided by Visit Lauderdale (visitlauderdale.com) and the City of Dania Beach (daniabeachfl.gov).


