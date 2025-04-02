Students, Teachers & Community Members Invited To Play Side-by-Side With Palm Beach Symphony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Palm Beach Symphony is providing talented instrumental musicians in South Florida with the opportunity to play side-by-side with the Symphony's professional musicians under the baton of its world-renowned Music Director, Gerard Schwarz, during a special “Encore” concert on Monday, May 19 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

Middle school and high school students, undergrads and graduate college students, as well as community members and music teachers ages 18 and up, who are intermediate to advanced-level musicians are invited to apply. There is no application or participation fee, however students and community members must be recommended or nominated by a music teacher, professor, conductor, director or private instructor. Teachers and professors may apply without a referral.

Musicians must encompass the skills to able to perform Brahms' Academic Festival Overture, Op. 80. The piece includes parts for strings (violin, viola, cello and double bass), woodwinds (piccolo, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and contrabassoon), brass (French horn, trumpet, trombone and tuba), and percussion (timpani, bass drum, cymbals and triangle). For more information about eligibility, to apply or to recommend a musician, visit PalmBeachSymphony.org or scan the QR code. The application deadline is Friday, April 11 and notification of acceptance will be sent via email by May 2. Admission is on a first come, first served basis, and there is no audition.

Participants must be available on Sunday, May 18 and Monday, May 19 for rehearsals and the performance. ‍All community side-by-side performers will be awarded two complimentary tickets for admission to see the remainder of the Palm Beach Symphony concert. Friends and family, as well as music educators, of the participants may purchase tickets at the highly discounted rate of $10 each.



