Stephanie J. Block to Kick Off Aventura’s Broadway Concert Series

The City of Aventura will present the 2025/2026 Aventura Broadway Concert Series, bringing Broadway’s brightest stars and show-stopping performances to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Stephanie J. Block kicks off the series for a fantastic night of theater on Saturday, November 22 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Block has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theater after getting her start on Broadway as Liza Minnelli in the original production of “The Boy from Oz” opposite Hugh Jackman in 2003. She has since won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, for her portrayal in “The Cher Show,” along with the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Award and countless other accolades for various performances.

Known for her portrayal of Elphaba in the Broadway company of “Wicked” as well as originating the role in the first national tour, Block received numerous honors for that performance including the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.

Most recently, Block starred on Broadway as The Baker's Wife in the critically acclaimed 2022/2023 production of “Into the Woods.” She also earned Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Trina in Lincoln Center Theater's 2016 revival of “Falsettos.” In 2013, she received both Drama Desk and Tony Award nominations for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Alice Nutting/Edwin Drood in the Roundabout Theater production of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.” These three productions marked three nominations in a six-year span, a rare achievement among Broadway actors.

