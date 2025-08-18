Single Tickets on Sale Next Week for GableStage 25/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GableStage will release single tickets for its 27th Season on Tuesday, August 26. The 2025/26 Season celebrates Jessie Wolfson and the newly named Wolfson Family Theatre, marking a year of award-winning dramas, acclaimed premieres, crackling comedies, and a whirlwind romance.

The season begins with a must-see theatrical high-wire act: Harry Clarke (October 10 – November 2, 2025). Obie Award winner David Cale's wickedly funny, sexually charged thriller stars Mark H. Dold (Appropriate, The Lehman Trilogy) in a tour-de-force solo performance. Shy Midwesterner Philip Brugglestein transforms into the dangerously charming Londoner Harry Clarke, slipping into a wealthy family's life with irresistible ease until his web of lies begins to tighten. Directed by Barrington Stage's Founding Artistic Director, the legendary Julianne Boyd (BOCA), this Regional Premiere is seductive, wicked, and utterly unpredictable.

Harry Clarke by David Cale is presented by Rhoda Levitt, with leading sponsorship from Jeff Davis & Michael Miller and Jodi & Paul Tartell, and additional support from Fraioli Interiors, Zelda Schwebel, and Roz & Charles Stuzin.

From there, the season turns tender, romantic, and surprisingly canine with the Miami Premiere of Left on Tenth (November 11 - December 21, 2025), Delia Ephron's stage adaptation of her bestselling memoir. Ephron, whose wit and warmth defined classics like You've Got Mail, tells the true story of a second chance at life and love, rekindled through emails, phone calls, and cross-country flights. Dalia Aleman and Stephen Schnetzer make their GableStage debut as Delia and Peter, joined by Margot Moreland (Watson, Dirty Blonde, Fat Pig) and Ben Sandomir (Zoetic Stage's Fiddler on the Roof), plus the show's scene-stealing four-legged cast members: Buddy and Winston. Directed by Bari Newport, with Associate Director and Choreographer Michael Marotta, it's a love story you can root for, and perhaps the only play this year with its own paw-printed call sheet.

The new year brings the haunting beauty of Sotto Voce (January 23 - February 15, 2026), written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner Nilo Cruz (Anna in the Tropics). Receiving its first full English-language production in Miami, the play drifts between past and present, tracing the ripples of the MS St. Louis — the ship carrying 937 Jewish refugees turned away from Cuba and the United States in 1939. What begins as a young Jewish-Cuban researcher's fascination with the voyage becomes an intimate triangle between an elderly novelist, haunted by the love she lost aboard the doomed ship, the young man determined to uncover her story, and a woman tied to them both. Sara Morsey (Summer, 1976), Gabriell Salgado (El Huracán), and Claudia Tomas star in this lyrical meditation on memory, longing, and the legacy of the Holocaust.

Sotto Voce by Nilo Cruz is presented by Rhoda Levitt, with leading sponsorship from Alan Bernstein and Dan & Ann Bernstein, and made possible through the generous support of donors to the Jewish Philanthropy Initiative*.

Spring delivers one of the largest and most ambitious productions in GableStage history: the Florida Premiere of Joshua Harmon's Prayer for the French Republic (March 20 – April 19, 2026). Twice extended on Broadway and winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Play, this sweeping, darkly funny family drama spans five generations of the Solomon Benhamou family as they wrestle with safety, identity, and belonging in the country they love. When a teenage son is attacked for wearing a yarmulke, past and present collide in a story that blends razor-sharp humor, deep emotion, and a powerful sense of history. Directed by Bari Newport, the powerhouse cast features GableStage familiar faces Patti Gardner (Summer, 1976), Casey Sacco (Hand to God), Michael McKenzie (The Price) and Jason Peck (We Will Not Be Silent) who will star alongside his 13-year old son, Holden Peck. South Florida favorites Elizabeth Price, Jeremy Sevelovitz, Stephen Trovillion, and Don Bearden make their GableStage debuts alongside New York-based Bruce Sabath and Irina Kaplan, a Ransom Everglades alum.

Prayer for the French Republic by Joshua Harmon is presented by Roz & Charles Stuzin, with leading sponsorship from Funding Arts Network, and made possible through the generous support of donors to the Jewish Philanthropy Initiative*.

Fresh from Broadway and ferociously funny, the award-winning Eureka Day (May 15 – June 14, 2026) brings the 27th Season to a close. Winner of the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play, Jonathan Spector's razor-sharp satire targets an ultra-progressive private school in Berkeley, CA where consensus is the rule. When a mumps outbreak forces the board to take a stand, polite smiles quickly give way to viral outrage. Directed by Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer, the sharp-witted ensemble of Rachel Burttram (A Doll's House, Pt. 2, Appropriate), Rita Cole (The White Card), Mark H. Dold (Appropriate, The Lehman Trilogy), Ryan Didato (White Guy on the Bus), and Jordyn Moone navigate a minefield of identity politics, internet pile-ons, and gluten-free scones. “A comic powder keg…” raves The Daily Beast, and with this cast, it's ready to blow.

Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector is presented by Zelda Kloner's Gift Fund, with support from Gene C. Sulzberger in memory of Beverley Sulzberger