Gary Morgenstein’s DANCING ON GLASS To Receive Two Staged Readings In Florida This January

DANCING ON GLASS, a new play by Gary Morgenstein, will receive two staged readings on January 14, 2026. The first reading at 1 p.m. will take place at the Soref Jewish Community Center in Plantation, followed by a 7 p.m. reading at the Dr. André Fladell Civic Center in Delray Beach.

The play examines antisemitism and political bullying at a Brooklyn private school after a Jewish teacher is dismissed by a progressive Board for not being “balanced enough” in his course on Israeli and Palestinian issues.

The work addresses contemporary classroom concerns related to bias and intimidation, reflecting discussions taking place both nationally and internationally. Though the themes are serious, the play incorporates humor and self-reflection throughout. “In these unsettling times, theater should light a path through the terror, through faith in ourselves and each other, aided by the timeliness and approved treatment of laughter,” Morgenstein said.

Each reading will include a post-show talkback and question-and-answer session with the playwright.

Morgenstein’s plays have been performed throughout the United States, including A Black and White Cookie, Walking Charlie, and A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx. His most recent work is The Silence of Our Friends. He is also the author of seven novels, including the dystopian trilogy beginning with A Mound Over Hell and the Dark Trilogy series.

The readings will be directed by Peter J. Loewy, founder and Producing Artistic Director of The Forum Theatre Company in New Jersey. Loewy has directed and produced more than 100 plays and has worked on Broadway, across the United States, and in London. Casting is underway and will be announced at a later date.

The event is being produced by The Art of Humanity, an organization dedicated to combating antisemitism, Holocaust denial, and bigotry through arts and education.

