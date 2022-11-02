Second Sunday Film Series at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Returns

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, a world-class fine art museum located in the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale, will resume Second Sunday Film Series in collaboration with David Posnack Jewish Community Center (DPJCC). Screened in NSU Art Museum's Horvitz Auditorium, the program includes a guided tour of the Museum's newest exhibitions followed by screenings. Films include "Kiss Me Kosher," a love story between clashing cultures and families; "Love it was Not," a finely crafted documentary; "Here We Are," a heartwarming father and son story, and "Greener Pasture" a comedy by Matan Gugenhaim and Assaf Abiri.

Tickets are $10 per screening for members of the Museum and/or DPJCC, $20 for non-members. The Museum offers a three-film bundle priced at $25 for members of the Museum and/or DPJCC and $50 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased by visiting nsuartmuseum.org or at the door. Tickets to the showing of "Kiss Me Kosher" on November 3 are available now and can be purchased at the following link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206914®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnsuartmuseum.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/event/david-posnack-jewish-community-center-presents-kiss-me-kosher/

Screenings include:

Thursday, November 3, 2022 - "Kiss Me Kosher" shows the subversive love story between clashing cultures and families, in a romantic misadventure crossing all borders. When two generations of Israeli women fall for a German woman and a Palestinian man, chaos follows. Directed by Shirel Peleg, the film will be shown in English, German, Hebrew, and Arabic.

Sunday, January 8, 2023 - "Love it was Not" is a finely crafted documentary about Helena Citron, a prisoner in Auschwitz, and Franz Wunsch, a high-ranking SS officer who falls in love with her and her magnetic singing voice. Thirty years later, Helena is asked to testify on Wunsch's behalf. Directed by Maya Sarfaty, based on her 2016 Student Oscar Winner short, she has won Best Documentary at the Atlanta and Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival.

Sunday, February 12, 2023 - "Here We Are," directed by Nir Bergman, tells the remarkable and inspiring story of Aharon who has devoted his life to raising his son Uri. They live together in a gentle routine, away from the real world. But Uri is autistic, and now as a young adult, it might be time for him to live in a specialized home. While on their way to the institution, Aharon decides to run away with his son and hits the road, knowing that Uri is not ready for this separation. Or is it, in fact, his father who is not ready?

Sunday, March 12, 2023 - "Green Pastures," written and directed by Matan Guggenheim and Assaf Abiri, highlights Dov, a widower, who is forced by his family to move to a nursing home - and there's nothing he can do or say about it. He's broke since he lost his pension savings, and he blames the state for it. The nursing home feels like a prison, and all Dov can think about is getting out of there, buying his old house back, and living there until he dies. When he notices that all his fellow residents smoke legal medical cannabis, he realizes that weed will be his salvation - selling it, not smoking it. When love, cops, and gangsters come into play, Dov finds himself at a crossroads; will he risk it all to make his dream come true?

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is located at One East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. For more information, please visit nsuartmuseum.org or call 954-525-5500. Follow the Museum on social media @nsuartmuseum.