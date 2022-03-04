SMDCAC Presents SHELEA: NATURAL WOMAN â€“ A NIGHT OF SOUL

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center hosts ShelÃ©a: Natural Woman - A Night of Soul, spotlighting the dazzling artistic prowess of this powerhouse vocalist and protÃ©gÃ© of Quincy Jones, on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Featured on Grammy-nominated albums and several film soundtracks, ShelÃ©a brings a contemporary edge to classics while blending traditional pop, jazz R&B, and soul in performing timeless hits from pop-soul divas Adele, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, and more. She has toured with Stevie Wonder, performed at the White House and Carnegie Hall, and recorded with Take 6 and Dave Koz.

Raised in California, ShelÃ©a creates original music and travels the world over as a featured vocalist. As a songwriter, singer, accomplished pianist, arranger, and producer, ShelÃ©a has cemented her reputation as the go-to voice for legendary tribute concerts.

"ShelÃ©a is truly one of the greatest artists of her generation," said Eric Fliss, Managing Director of SMDCAC. "Rave reviews from legends such as Stevie Wonder and Quincy Jones are testaments to her limitless capacity as a performer."

ShelÃ©a: Natural Woman - A Night of Soul is recommended for ages 13+. All patrons entering the theater require a ticket, regardless of age. Outside food and beverage are not allowed into the venue. Strollers are not permitted inside the auditorium. Senior and Military discounts are available in person only.

Tickets for ShelÃ©a: Natural Woman - A Night of Soul range from $33.50 to $45.50, with VIP tickets available for $66. Tickets are available by calling 786-573-5300 or by visiting SMDCAC.org.