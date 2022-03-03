SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM Comes to Arsht Center This Month

Zoetic Stage and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM, a riveting celebration of the work of legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. Playing from March 17 through April 10 in the Arsht Center's intimate Carnival Studio Theater, SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM is a perfect introduction to the work of a contemporary master and a must for die-hard fans.

Tickets to SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM are $60-$65*. Tickets may be purchased at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

"We are thrilled to once again be exploring the world of Sondheim," said Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. "Incorporating multimedia and animations along with live performances of Sondheim's glorious music, it is our goal to present SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM in a way that it's never been presented before."

Get ready to laugh, cry and fall in love with lyrics that are heartbreakingly true and music that captures soaring emotions with SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM. Featuring music from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle and Pacific Overtures, along with classics written by Sondheim in collaboration with fellow musical theater giants Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne and Richard Rodgers, this dazzling array of songs demonstrates his masterful craft and astounding creativity.

Stephen Sondheim was the leading musical theater composer of the past 50 years. His work is timeless, and his songs move beyond their settings to speak to us all. Now, with this award-winning revue of his earliest work, some of the most lush, unforgettable songs from this musical theater master are presented in one magical evening.

Zoetic Stage continues its relationship with the work of Stephen Sondheim after mounting four critically acclaimed productions of his work. Assassins, Passion, Sunday in the Park With George and Sweeney Todd played to sold-out audiences and collectively garnered 29 Carbonell Award nominations, winning a total of seven awards, including Best Musical for Sunday in the Park With George and Assassins.

The cast of SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM includes two returning favorites from Zoetic's most recent Sondheim production of Sweeney Todd: Aloysius Gigl and Carbonell Award-winner Jeni Hacker. Miami native Joline Mujica and Zoetic Stage's Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer round out the cast. Caryl Fantel and Jeffrey Hess will provide musical accompaniment on piano.

The play's creative team features lighting design by Tony Galaska, music direction by Caryl Fantel and choreography by Jeni Hacker.