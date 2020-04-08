Pérez Art Museum Miami Postpones Upcoming Exhibitions  Until Further Notice

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) announced today that it will postpone upcoming summer exhibitions, Allied With Power: African and African Diaspora Art from the Jorge M. Pérez Collection and Solidary & Solitary: The Joyner/Giuffrida Collection, which were slated to open on April 24, until further notice.

Though PAMM is currently closed to the public, the museum has implemented an online Digital Museum to continue to serve its community and support the arts. From the comfort of their couch, visitors can peruse virtual tours of PAMM's galleries and select artworks with artists, curators, and members of the PAMMily as guides; nearly 100 art talks with artists, scholars, and collectors; highlights from current exhibitions; educational resources for teachers, students, and parents; and art-making activities for families and children. The museum has also turned its in-gallery tour program, Local Views, into an online platform via Facebook live. Upcoming programming includes a live conversation with art critic Jerry Saltz on Thursday, April 9 as part of the Scholl Lecture Series ; a virtual Free Second Saturday on Saturday, April 11; and a virtual museum tour with artist Rhea Leonard on Thursday, April 30 as part of Local Views at PAMM

The museum will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates from Miami-Dade County's Department of Health, Florida Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Miami-Dade Emergency Management, and other relevant agencies and organizations.





