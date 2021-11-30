Pompano Beach's LIVE AND LOCAL Concert Features Stereotomy 80s Band

The Ali Cultural Arts Center will welcome the 80s rock and pop tribute band, Stereotomy, to its Live and Local Concert Series on Friday, December 17 at 7pm.

This awesome band takes audiences back to when thin ties, loud colors, big hair, and leather and lace were in. Tickets are $10, available at www.pompanobeacharts.org. Space is limited. No tickets are sold at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Stereotomy is South Florida's original Rock and Pop 80s tribute act committed to faithfully recreating the iconic genre since 2010 with authenticity, raw energy, and fun! Stereotomy mixes high-quality entertainment with rock-star style, keeping audiences dancing, singing, and coming back for more.

As a six-piece band complete with male and female lead vocals, bass, guitar, keys, and drums, crowds love their high-energy live show loaded with danceable 80s hits performed as the original artists would.