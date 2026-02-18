Avi Hoffman's Returns to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center In March

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning actor, singer, author, raconteur, and South Florida favorite Avi Hoffman will return to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center to celebrate its 15th birthday, with two of his most Popular Productions: he will perform his one person shows Avi Hoffman's Too Jewish? (the very first show to be performed on the Cultural Center's stage in October 2010) on Wednesday, March 4th at 8 pm and Still Jewish After All These Years: A Life in the Theatre, a celebration of his life in show business at 8 pm on Thursday, March 5th. Hoffman will be accompanied by Phil Hinton at both performances.

Avi Hoffman's Too Jewish? premiered Off-Broadway at New York's Houseman Theatre in 1994 and has been presented thousands of times all over the world, as well as on the national PBS network. Hoffman, a child of Holocaust survivors, was taught at an early age to appreciate the beauty and depth of Jewish literature, music, and tradition. In Avi Hoffman's Too Jewish? he combines a delightful mix of music, comedy, impersonations, and personal reminiscences to take his audiences on a journey through his own Jewish roots, and to illustrate the traditions and history of his beloved Yiddish culture.

In Still Jewish After All These Years, Hoffman will invite audiences on a casual and intimate tour of his multifaceted career and his extraordinary life in show business. Filled with songs and stories, reminiscences of performances, encounters with greats... and not so greats, Hoffman's Still Jewish... will, entertain, move, and resonate with everyone.

Carbonell Award-winning actor Avi Hoffman has been awarded Congressional recognition, was invited to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis, and was inducted into the Bronx Jewish Hall of Fame for his lifetime work advancing Jewish culture, Yiddishkayt, and Holocaust awareness through the organization he founded - Yiddishkayt Initiative, Inc. (YILoveJewish.org). As an actor, he was nominated for a NY Drama Desk Award for his Yiddish language portrayal of Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman. He is well known for his Too Jewish Trilogy: Award winning one man shows Too Jewish, Too Jewish, Too! (PBS, Performer of the Year '95 - NY Press Magazine; L.A. OVATION award - Best Actor in a Musical 2001; NY Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle award nominations) and Still Jewish After All These Years. On TV, he was featured as Sid Raskin in the Starz TV series Magic City, as well as on Netflix' Bloodline, A&E's The Glades and on the NBC series Law and Order. Avi has performed all over the world, has numerous acting and directing credits and has received multiple awards and nominations.

Avi Hoffman's Too Jewish? and Still Jewish After All These Years will be performed on March 4th (Too Jewish?) and March 5th (Still Jewish…) at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. The theatre is located at 3385 NE 188th Street, in Aventura, Florida (33180). Both performances will take place at 8 pm.



Tickets for both performances range in price from are $53-$59. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.aventuracenter.org.