Frank Marino Brings LEGENDARY DIVAS To Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Frank Marino will celebrate 40 years as one of Las Vegas’ longest-running headliners with Frank Marino’S DIVAS on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. The performance is part of Marino’s final Florida tour and is presented by the City of Aventura.

The production features Marino’s long-running portrayal of Joan Rivers, alongside an ensemble of female impersonators performing tributes to artists including Celine Dion, Cher, Donna Summer, Beyoncé, Liza Minnelli, and Lizzo. The show spans music from more than five decades, with live vocal performances and costume changes throughout the evening.

Marino serves as host and emcee, appearing between acts in a series of costume transformations.

The performance contains adult language or content.

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Tickets may be purchased online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877-311-7469 or 954-462-0222, or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office, open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. Group sales are available by calling 954-660-6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura. The 330-seat waterfront venue is managed by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and presents performing arts, cultural, and educational programming throughout the year.