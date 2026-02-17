AN EVENING OF ALTON BROWN is Coming to The Kravis Center

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Television personality, author and famed foodist Alton Brown will bring his new live concept show, An Evening of Alton Brown, to West Palm Beach's Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on April 23. This intimate theatrical experience will bring audiences closer than ever to the man behind some of the most beloved culinary shows of all time.

About AN EVENING OF Alton Brown:

Although he's keeping the details under wraps, Brown has said that with An Evening of Alton Brown he is “stirring up some twists on his greatest hits,” and “spicing things up with new demonstrations, music and slightly scaled-down mayhem.” No matter what, An Evening of Alton Brown will present Brown as you've never seen him — unless, of course, you've been invited to his house.

Best known for creating and hosting groundbreaking television such as “Good Eats”, “Iron Chef America”, “Cutthroat Kitchen” and “Food Network Star”, Brown has also built one of the most successful culinary touring franchises ever, performing live in more than 300 cities for well over half a million fans. With An Evening of Alton Brown, he strips away the spectacle in favor of connection, spontaneity and storytelling, delivering a show that is equal parts humor, science, food and heart.



