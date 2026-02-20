Photos: GIVE ’EM HELL, HARRY! Staged at Harry S. Truman Little White House

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Clifton Truman Daniel portrayed his grandfather, 33rd U.S. President Harry S. Truman, during Presidents’ Day Weekend performances of GIVE ’EM HELL, HARRY! at the Harry S. Truman Little White House in Key West, Fla. Check out photos of the show.

The performances took place Sunday, Feb. 15 and Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, on the grounds of the historic site. The event was part of a Presidents’ Day Weekend series presented by the Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation in partnership with the Society of Presidential Descendants, with support from the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

Photo Credit: Carol Tedesco/Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation



