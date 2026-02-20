 tracker
Photos: GIVE ’EM HELL, HARRY! Staged at Harry S. Truman Little White House

Clifton Truman Daniel portrays his grandfather during Presidents’ Day Weekend performances.

By: Feb. 20, 2026

Clifton Truman Daniel portrayed his grandfather, 33rd U.S. President Harry S. Truman, during Presidents’ Day Weekend performances of GIVE ’EM HELL, HARRY! at the Harry S. Truman Little White House in Key West, Fla. Check out photos of the show.

The performances took place Sunday, Feb. 15 and Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, on the grounds of the historic site. The event was part of a Presidents’ Day Weekend series presented by the Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation in partnership with the Society of Presidential Descendants, with support from the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

Photo Credit: Carol Tedesco/Key West Harry S. Truman Foundation

Photos: GIVE ’EM HELL, HARRY! Staged at Harry S. Truman Little White House Image
Clifton Truman Daniel

Clifton Truman Daniel

Clifton Truman Daniel


