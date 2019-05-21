Pompano Beach Cultural Center Launches Blended Conversations With Artists

Want to know what the life of an artist is really like? Then you need to join us for Blended Conversations. Guests are encouraged to join in as local artists share their real and raw stories about being a creative in today's world. The events will take place at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center and will feature special live performances, and light refreshments will be served. The first Conversation will be with singer/songwriter CriStyle Renae. For tickets and more information, www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

"Blended Conversations is an exciting way for everyone to understand what the creative process is really like," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "It will be a revealing and honest dialogue between the guest speakers and the audience, sharing the emotions of creating and receiving art."

About CriStyle Renae:

Soul. Passion. Power. Singer/Songwriter CriStyle Renae embodies them all. The South Florida native's magnetic vocals are infused with a special soulfulness, and it comes naturally. R&B/Soul has been in her musical DNA for as long as she can remember.

"I was the baby of the family by 10 years, so I was able to absorb the music of my parents and my older siblings. I got a little of everything," she said.

Her love of music spans back to childhood where she influenced by legends like Anita Baker, Luther Vandross, Donny Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Rachelle Ferrell & Isaac Hayes. She realized her talent at the age of 6, as her older brother would coax her to mimic current artists of the time. Over the years, she has become an artist who reflects the same love and warmth that her vocals resonate. CriStyle relishes the connection formed between an artist and the audience.

"Performing is a communion, a sharing of energy and love. There is nothing like being able to fully express your art, give the audience a piece of you and receive their energy back," she continued.

Her debut album, Signature of Love, was well received. Its single, Why Me, is a fan favorite and garnered rave reviews nationally and around the world via online outlets. CriStyle's presence on the music scene is undeniable. In 2016, she opened for music legends Charlie Wilson, Michael McDonald & Regina Belle at the Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival and recently opened for R&B/Soul artist Tweet.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You