Pompano Beach Arts Presents FRUITION, An Exhibition Focused On Florida's Native Plants

The opening reception takes place on October 14, 2022, at 6pm and the exhibition runs through January 3, 2023.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Pompano Beach Cultural Center will present a group exhibition entitled Fruition by Tropical Botanic Artists, a Miami Florida Artist Collective. This exhibition of original botanical art focuses on the intriguing variety of fruits, nuts, and seeds produced by South Florida's abundant native plant species. The opening reception takes place on October 14, 2022, at 6pm and the exhibition runs through January 3, 2023. For more information, www.pompanobeacharts.org.

"This gorgeous collection of beautifully rendered Florida plant life depicts the incredible variation and range that come from Florida soil, and will enchant the viewer," said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. "We invite you to discover a panoply of natural wonders that exist in our own backyards as illustrated by these very talented artists."

This lush exhibition of botanical illustration displays the minutely detailed and beautiful images created by artists depicting the form, color, and structure of Florida's tropical plants, frequently in watercolor paintings, often with the addition of colored pencils, graphite, and ink. Plant subjects range from wildflowers and weeds to decorative shrubs and stately trees. Artists with works in the exhibition are Margie Bauer, Beverly Borland, Kristi Bettendorf, Susan Cumins, Jeanie Duck, Pauline A. Goldsmith, Leo Hernandez, Donna Torres, and Jedda Wong. All the artists have spent years perfecting their detailed representations of the natural world. The exhibition was developed in collaboration with Biscayne National Park and reflects the Tropical Botanic Artists' support of the Park's mission to educate the public about the beauty and diversity of Florida's native plants.

The Tropical Botanic Artists collective was established in Miami, Florida in 2006 to reveal the beauty of tropical plants through art. Its members come from all walks of life, and each brings a unique viewpoint to his or her work. They share the love of the natural world, and it is reflected in their admiration for botanical subjects. They hope that their viewers will take a moment to observe the wonders of the tropical plant world and bring these new powers of observation into everyday life.

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City's premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City's Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts' Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.

