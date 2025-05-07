Photos: SABACHTHANI Premieres At Gardens Presbyterian Church

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, May 3, Gardens Presbyterian Church hosted the premiere of “Sabachthani” — a cantata set to Psalm 22 by award-winning and internationally performed composer Daniel Gowans. See photos from the event.

This premiere took place as part of a concert titled “Songs of the Heart,” which also included works by John Carter, Susan Conti, Pat Heldman Johnson, Hall Johnson, Vita Koreneva, Harrison Sheckler, and Giuseppe Verdi. The performers were soprano Nat Simone (Carnegie Hall), mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh (Carnegie Hall), and pianist Yinyu Li (Tilles Center).

“‘Sabachthani’ draws inspiration from the prophetic words of Psalm 22 and their connection to the Messiah,” Gowans wrote in his description of the cantata. “The text’s vivid portrayal of the coming Messiah’s suffering and ultimate vindication has resonated with its readers for centuries, yet the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls in the mid-20th century brought renewed attention to its remarkable foresight. This piece reflects on those themes, exploring anguish, hope, and fulfillment through its musical language.”

Gowans said after the premiere, “It was moving to hear the work come to life through the incredible talents of Madison Marie McIntosh, Nat Simone, and Yinyu Li. Their artistry and dedication brought deep emotional resonance to the piece, and I'm truly grateful for their collaboration.”

McIntosh, a winner of The American Prize in Vocal Performance, said that it had been “a tremendous honor and privilege to perform in the world premiere of this modern masterpiece.”

Among the attendees of the concert was award-winning composer Gary Vincent Koda, whose Prelude in G-sharp Minor had publicly premiered at Gardens Presbyterian Church in February 2025.

Koda said, "Daniel's composition, with its mix of harmony, dissonance, flow, and parts reminds me of a play or theater performance. If you value expository preaching, 'Sabachthani' reverently presents the teaching of scripture and how Jesus's cry from the cross reflects Psalm 22. It leaves room for the audience to ponder if other parts of scripture are so enjoined as well."



Madison Marie McIntosh, Daniel Gowans, Nat Simone, and Yinyu Li

Gary Vincent Koda, Madison Marie McIntosh, Daniel Gowans, Nat Simone, Pastor Jeff Colarossi, and Yinyu Li

