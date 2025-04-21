Photos: Norton Museum Of Art Celebrates Opening Of ARTISTS' JEWELRY Exhibition

The Norton Museum of Art sparkled as it celebrated the opening of its latest exhibition, Artists’ Jewelry: From Cubism to Pop, the Diane Venet Collection. See photos from the event.

Invited guests were treated to a VIP reception and preview of the exhibition, which includes more than 150 jewelry pieces from Venet’s collection by such artists as Pablo Picasso, Louise Nevelson, Alexander Calder and Frank Stella. For the exhibition, the jewelry was paired with artworks from the Norton Collection by the respective artists, providing a dialogue between the intimate scale of the three-dimensional jewelry with the two-dimensional works of art.

Venet, a French television personality and the wife of sculptor Bernar Venet, who collected the works over the past four decades, offered remarks at the reception and gave tours of the exhibition, along with Ghislain d’Humières, the Norton’s Kenneth C. Griffin Director and CEO, and Rachel Gustafson, the Norton’s Chief Curatorial Operations and Research Officer.

Guests enjoyed wine, cocktails and passed hors d’oeuvres before venturing into the galleries for a tour of the exhibition. They also were treated to displays of fine jewelry by Buccellati, who along with Heritage Auctions, sponsored the VIP opening reception.

A select group of attendees was invited to a private dinner on the Colonnade, overlooking the Pamela and Robert B. Goergen Garden.

Artists' Jewelry: From Cubism to Pop, the Diane Venet Collection is organized in partnership with Diane Venet and the Norton Museum of Art.

The exhibition was curated by Guest Curator Diane Venet, with J. Rachel Gustafson, Chief Curatorial Operations & Research Officer, and Sarah Bass, Curatorial Research Associate, Norton Museum of Art.

ABOUT THE NORTON MUSEUM OF ART

The Norton Museum of Art, Florida's largest art museum, is home to a distinguished collection of art, with holdings in American, European, Contemporary and Chinese Art and Photography.

Founded in 1941 by Ralph Hubbard Norton and his wife, Elizabeth Calhoun Norton, the Museum collects, preserves, and exhibits art, and engages visitors through exhibitions, events and live entertainment featuring local musicians and performance artists. Public programming is year-round and designed to inspire conversations and build community through the power of art. The Museum is accessible to all.

The Museum’s expansion and renovation was led by London-based architecture firm Foster + Partners, adding a building and more than 12,000 square feet of new gallery space, an educational center, a store and restaurant, a sculpture garden, and a Great Hall, serving as the Museum’s “living room.” The campus is home to renovated, Museum-owned, 1920s-era cottages that house artists-in-residence.

