Photos: Harry S. Truman's Grandson Stars In Samuel Gallu's GIVE 'EM HELL, HARRY!

Actor Clifton Truman Daniel brought playwright Samuel Gallu's stage production, "Give 'Em Hell, Harry!" to Key West, Fla., over Presidents' Day Weekend. Check out photos from the show, performed on an open-air stage at the Harry S. Truman Little White House,

“Give ‘Em Hell, Harry!” is a tribute to 33rd U.S. President Harry S. Truman's life and singular persona, spanning his years as a Jackson County, MO, judge and a U.S. Senator, and two terms as President.

Often humorous and frequently breaking the fourth wall, the play was written by Samuel Gallu and made its debut in 1975 at Washington D.C.’s Ford’s Theatre with actor James Whitmore filling the title role.

Truman Daniel, who is Harry S. Truman's grandson, has starred in the production at venues around the country since 2017.



Clifton Truman Daniel

Comments