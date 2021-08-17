Photos: ¡FUÁCATA! Opens This Week At Actors' Playhouse

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre reopen its Mainstage series this week with ¡FUÁCATA! or A Latina's Guide to Surviving the Universe, a humorous one-woman tour de force starring Elena María García. The production will play August 18 - September 12, 2021.

¡FUÁCATA! brings more than 20 Latina women to glorious life on stage by weaving together tales of love, marriage, immigration, and identity through eccentric stories and whimsical song. A collaboration between Zoetic Stage artistic director Stuart Meltzer and highly celebrated, three-time Carbonell Award-winning Cuban-American actress Elena María García, ¡FUÁCATA! finds endless humor in what it means to be Latina in today's America, where politicians speak of building walls while tourism booms in Havana.

Originally produced by Zoetic Stage in 2017, the creative team for ¡FUÁCATA! includes Scenic Design by Michael McKeever, Lighting Design by Rebecca Montero, Original Sound Design by Anton Church, and Production Stage Management by Amy Rauchwerger.

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, and is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara, Bacardi U.S.A., NBC 6 South Florida, Zeta 92.3 and WPBT2.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 1 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.