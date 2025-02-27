Photos: CONFESSIONS OF A RETIRED WITCH At Mizner Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See production photos from Confessions of a Retired Witch, an original musical comedy by award-winning (Theater World, Drama Desk, and Show Business Awards) actress D'Jamin Bartlett and Emmy Award-winning composer Mark Bornfield.

The production will open this evening, February 27th, and run through March 8th at The Studio at Mizner Park in Boca Raton.

Angelina Max, the last remaining witch from a powerful coven in Miami, has lost her castle in a misspell. She has placed herself in the Sunny Smiles retirement community, where she tells other residents, the staff psychiatrist, and the home's director that she is indeed a true witch, and not just losing her mind and a candidate for the facility's assisted living quarters. Before she can reunite with other witches, she must pass her magic on to a deserving mortal; in today's caustic world this is a challenging task, and her time is running out.

Bartlett will star in the production, along with Carbonell Award-winning actress Margot Moreland and popular South Florida actor/singer James A. Skiba.

Tickets for Confessions of a Retired Witch are on sale now, and can be purchased at https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-studio-at-mizner-park-tickets-boca-raton/venue/107787. Patrons can also email tickets@thestudioatmiznerpark.com for more information.

