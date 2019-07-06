Peter Fogel's TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST! Comes To Miami Theater Center

Academy Award Nominee Chazz Palminteri creator of the hit theatrical franchise A BRONX TALE (Movie, solo show and Broadway Musical) has come on board to direct Peter Fogel's hilarious multi-media solo show, "Til Death Do Us Part... You First!" True Confessions about Marriage, Sex, & other things that end prematurely.

After two successful SOLD OUT runs at the Lake Worth Playhouse's Stonzek Theater, Art Serve Theater in Ft. Lauderdale and the ACT Studio Theater in Stuart Florida -- Author/Star Fogel is NOW bringing his hilarious multi-media solo show for two nights only at the Miami Theater Center (MTC - 9806 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Phone: (305) 751-9550)

The 75 minutes of Non-Stop Laughs happens Sat. Sept 14-15 2019 (Sat 8 PM Sunday 2 PM)

When asked how Chazz came on board to the production Fogel says, "The stars were aligned that day. A friend said to me, 'I am bringing a surprise guest to your show.' It was Chazz. We met after the performance and he told me he thought my show was hysterical with lots of heart! I replied, 'Thank you -- I happen to be looking for a director! Chazz's response, 'You just got one. Me!' And that's how it happened!"

Eternal bachelor Peter Fogel has major commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. He senses his own mortality and after a surprise visit by a Mysterious Guest -- he revisits the scene of all his romantic disasters.

Fogel laments: "The longest relationship I've had ...is with T-Mobile!"

Fogel mixes his signature wit along with riotous relatable characters and takes us on a whirlwind comedic journey of searching for your soulmate and the meaning of a real commitment. The perfect evening of Entertainment for Single, Divorced, and Devoted Couples!





