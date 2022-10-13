Palm Beach Photographic Centre To Exhibit LIGHT WAVES By Nature Photographer Craig Blacklock

Fatima NeJame, president and chief executive officer of the world-renowned Palm Beach Photographic Centre (PBPC), today announced the world-class museum's next exhibition: Craig Blacklock LIGHT WAVES, Abstract Photographs of Reflections from Lake Superior.

Having grown up under the tutelage of his nature photographer father, Les Blacklock, Craig Blacklock began his career in 1976. Since then, he has garnered numerous national and international awards, had over 30 solo museum and art center exhibitions, and been featured in several international publications, including Outdoor Photographer and American Photo.

"Most photographers have one recognizable style they apply to varied subjects throughout the career, but Craig Blacklock has devoted his life's work to capturing the interface of land and water in wilderness area such as Lake Superior, where he is constantly exploring ways to depict people's relationship with the natural world," says NeJame.

In his landmark 1993 book, The Lake Superior Images, and several books that followed (A Voice Within: The Lake Superior Nudes and, most recently, LIGHT WAVES: Abstract Photographs of Reflections from Lake Superior), Blacklock presents the lakescape with the immaculate compositions and honed technical skills of a fine art landscape photographer-always with the urgent plea to preserve the beauty of these wild places.

Traveling by kayak, Blacklock gathered images from around Lake Superior and its largest island, Isle Royale, unlocking a portal into an astonishing universe where light dances with water, creating the illusion of three-dimensional objects and spaces. The resulting photographs simultaneously acknowledge "the horrors and loss, while also revealing the beauty remaining to be discovered within the shards, providing a place of refuge," says Blacklock.

Opening Night Reception, December 7 at 6 pm

The public is invited to a free in-person Opening Night Reception and Book-Signing by Craig Blacklock of his book LIGHT WAVES on Wednesday, December 7, starting at 6 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

3-Day Workshop, December 8-10

Photographing Flowers, Ferns & Fungi

Throughout his 47-year career as a professional wilderness photographer, Craig Blacklock has incorporated photographs of the flowers, ferns, and fungi growing on the forest floor. He designed a diffusion tent to overcome lighting and wind issues and honed his techniques in the days of film. Digital photography now allows for complete control over depth of field with the use of stacked focus which is useful both in images where you want overall sharp focus, and those where you want only one flower petal to float against a soft background.

In this 3-day workshop, Blacklock will present examples of each technique he uses, demonstrate them on field trips, and guide participants in image capture and digital editing of their images.

Note: A tripod is required for this course, as is some method for focusing close. It is helpful to bring an assortment of lenses from wide angles to medium telephotos. Instructions on how to make a diffusion tent will be provided when people sign up for the workshop. On addition, Blacklock will walk participants through his exhibition at the Photo Centre, talk about the techniques used, and if time allows, the group will try to make some similar images.

To sign-up for this 3-day workshop, please contact the Palm Beach Photographic Centre at 561.253.2600.