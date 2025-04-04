Palm Beach Opera Will Host Resident Artist Showcase as its Season Finale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Palm Beach Opera invites audiences to celebrate the conclusion of its 2025 Season with its Resident Artist Showcase on April 10 at 7:30 p.m. at The Cornelia T. Bailey Opera Center, located at 425 24th Street in West Palm Beach. This special concert offers a final opportunity to experience Palm Beach Opera's acclaimed Resident Artists as they perform a selection of beloved arias and ensembles before embarking on exciting new career opportunities. Following the performance, attendees are invited to mingle with the artists at an exclusive ice cream social.

Rounding out a season full of outstanding performances from these rising stars-including Zarzuela concerts in collaboration with exhibitions at the Norton Museum of Art and Boca Raton Museum of Art, Opera Up-Close, the Salon Series, and the Cabaret Series, as well as mainstage role debuts-the Resident Artist Showcase is a not-to-miss event.

"The Resident Artist Showcase is culmination of a season steeped in growth with a spotlight on each artist's journey," said Palm Beach Opera's Director of Resident Artist Programs, Joanna Latini. "This concert offers not just performances, but deeply personal triumphs that reflect months of dedication, exploration and artistic evolution. We're proud to celebrate these emerging artists before they embark on what we know will be outstanding careers."

This will be the final opportunity to hear these acclaimed artists before they go on to prestigious summer programs including Santa Fe Opera, Aspen Music Festival, Des Moines Metro Opera, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and more.

The Resident Artist Showcase highlights the opera company's Laufer Young Artists Program and Bailey Apprentice Artist Program, which serve as premier training initiatives for emerging operatic talent. The programs attract more than 1,000 applicants annually, with only 15 outstanding artists selected to participate in the intensive five-month residency. Under the mentorship of world-class coaches and teachers, Resident Artists receive rigorous professional training, perform in mainstage productions, and take on leading roles in PBO's community engagement performances.

PBO's commitment to artistic excellence is reflected in the success of its program alumni, many of whom have performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages, including the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, San Francisco Opera, LA Opera, Washington National Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Vienna State Opera and Opéra national de Paris. Notably, five alumni have been named winners of Plácido Domingo's Operalia Competition, cementing PBO's reputation as a leading force in the development of operatic talent.

The Resident Artist Showcase is an opportunity to witness the future of opera while enjoying an evening of extraordinary music. Tickets, which include valet parking, a reception, and an exclusive meet-and-greet with the artists, are available through the Palm Beach Opera box office.

