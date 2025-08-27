PAW PATROL: ADVENTURE PLAY To Open September 12 At Museum Of Discovery And Science

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) will open the brand-new traveling exhibit PAW Patrol™: Adventure Play on Friday, September 12, 2025. Presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and sponsored by Florida Prepaid College Savings Plan and Chewy VetCare, the interactive experience invites children and families to team up with their favorite pups from the hit Nickelodeon and Paramount+ preschool series. The exhibit will run through January 11, 2026, and kids get in free with admission.

“At MODS, we’re always looking for innovative ways to ignite curiosity and learning through play,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “PAW Patrol: Adventure Play is a joyful, hands-on experience that empowers our youngest learners to develop problem-solving and teamwork skills while connecting imaginative rescue missions to the real-life heroes in their communities.”

Visitors to Adventure Bay can don pup packs, climb the lookout tower, ride the PAW Patroller up Jake’s Mountain, whip up treats in Porter’s Café, or set sail aboard the Sea Patroller to save baby animals. Families will learn about bravery, empathy, and teamwork while solving challenges together—just like the pups who remind us that “no job is too big, no pup is too small.”

Special Events & Activities

Celebrate Real-Life Heroes! From September through December, families can meet local police officers, firefighters, pilots, and service animals, explore emergency vehicles, and watch K-9 demonstrations.

Wanna Be Weekends (October–November): Themed weekends featuring STEAM-based activities where children explore real-world careers—from designing rescue vehicles to learning aviation science with support from the JetBlue Foundation.

Chewy VetCare Clinics: Select days will feature interactive veterinary roleplay, teaching kids empathy and animal care.

“Play has the power to heal, inspire and teach,” said Caitlin Stella, CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. “Experiences like this create moments of joy and learning that benefit a child’s emotional and social development.”

Produced by The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis in partnership with Nickelodeon and Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences, the exhibit is included with admission to MODS.

Ticket Information

PAW Patrol: Adventure Play runs September 12, 2025–January 11, 2026, and is included with museum admission. Kids get in free. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit mods.org/exhibit/paw-patrol-adventure-play.

