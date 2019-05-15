PAMM Announces New Acquisitions From Eleven Artists For Permanent Collection

P rez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) is has announced a number of significant acquisitions from eleven artists for the museum's permanent collection. Among the new artworks are a hanging installation by Teresita Fern ndez gifted by Rosa and Carlos De La Cruz which will be included in the artist's upcoming retrospective at PAMM in October 2019, and will be the first large-scale sculptural installation of Fern ndez's in the museum's collection; a new painting by Derek Fordjour that depicts an African American tennis player, gifted by Allison and Laurence Berg and Stephanie and Leon Vahn; Barth l my Toguo's monumental oil painting that depicts the brutal history of the Rwandan genocide gifted by Jorge M. P rez which furthers the museum's dedication to African American art; and a monumental installation of unspun wool by Cecilia Vicu a, purchased with funds provided by PAMM's Collectors Council.



The new acquisitions include works by artists Maria Berrio, Carlos Este vez, Teresita Ferna ndez, Derek Fordjour, Abbas Kiarostami, Hun Kyu Kim, Pierre Malphettes, Christina Pettersson, Anastasia Samoylova, Barthe le my Toguo, and Cecilia Vicu a.



Through the support of our donors and the Collectors Council, we are able to expand PAMM's collection with the work of these exceptionally talented artists, said PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans.



These new acquisitions exemplify PAMM's continued dedication to diversifying its collection, by presenting artwork by historically underrepresented artists, including the U.S. Latino experience, the African diaspora, Latin America, and the Caribbean.



Notable works include:



New works purchased by PAMM's Collector Council:

Cecilia Vicu a's Quipu Gut, 2017, a monumental installation of crimson-dyed, unspun wool, which was shown at documenta 14 in 2017

Maria Berrio's patterned watercolor painting on Japanese paper, Anemochory, 2019

Gifts and museum purchases:

Cameroonian artist Barth l my Toguo's monumental oil painting, Rwanda 1994, which depicts the brutal history of the Rwandan genocide and crimes

Derek Fordjour's painting Worst to Be First, 2019, which refers to the notion of firsts as markers of societal achievement

Sleepers (2001), the rare, first video work by the late Iranian film director Abbas Kiarostami who was known for his critically acclaimed feature films such as Close-Up (1990) and The Wind Will Carry Us (1999) which was presented at the 49th Venice Biennial in 2001

Untitled (Crawl Space), a major large-scale installation by Teresita Fern ndez that will be on view in her upcoming exhibition at PAMM, Teresita Fern ndez: Elemental, opening October 18, 2019, and will be the first large-scale sculptural installation of Fern ndez's in PAMM's collection

Anastasia Samoylova's Floodzone series of photographs, in which the Russian-born, Miami-based artist documented dozens of Florida communities at risk from rising sea levels

P rez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) promotes artistic expression and the exchange of ideas, advancing public knowledge and appreciation of art, architecture, and design, and reflecting the diverse community of its pivotal geographic location at the crossroads of the Americas. The 35-year-old South Florida institution, formerly known as Miami Art Museum (MAM) and led by Director Franklin Sirmans, opened a new building, designed by world-renowned architects Herzog & de Meuron, on December 4, 2013 in Downtown Miami's Museum Park. The facility is a state-of-the-art model for sustainable museum design and progressive programming and features 200,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor program space with flexible galleries; shaded outdoor verandas; a waterfront restaurant and bar; a museum shop; and an education center with a library, media lab, and classroom spaces.





