Oolite Arts Exhibition 'Feels Like 97°' Explores Diversity and Socio-Economic Landscape of South Florida

Behind South Florida's cloudless sky and golden light exists a fragile community that is facing issues of class, race, climate change and gentrification. Starting on November 20, Oolite Arts kicks off Feels Like 97°, a lens-based exhibition where artists look beyond the city's dreamlike imagery and into the area's diversity and socio-economic divide.

Curated by renowned visual artist Michelle Lisa Polissaint, Feels Like 97° features the work of 10 artists who provide their perspective on South Florida's way of life and ecosystems by analyzing varied regions of South Florida including the murky swamps of the Everglades. The participating artists include Jerry Carnation, Angel Lauren Garcia, Phillip Karp, Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan, Terence Price II, Monica Sorelle, Esdras Thelusma, Monica Uszerowicz and Sofia Valiente.

Several highlights from the exhibition include Garcia's video work, Self-Titled, where she discusses her relationship to her given name as a Cuban-American woman. Sorelle's work, Miami Hues, features an Instagram project from 2016 that focused on the aesthetics of Miami coupled with sight specific assemblage. Similarly, Valiente's long-term photography series called Foreverglades, documents how the beltway region has been affected by socio-economic issues.

"While working as a studio assistant, someone told me that people in South Florida are spoiled because of our access to natural golden light," Polissaint said. "This made me think about how aesthetics like light contribute to conversations about the area's socioeconomic status. This conversation is also what helped plant the seed for Feels Like 97°."

To visit Feels Like 97°, the public can make an appointment between the hours of noon and 5 p.m., November 20, 2021 - January 23, 2022 and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during Miami Art Week. It will be presented at 928 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. For updates, visit oolitearts.org.