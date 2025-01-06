OSKUNERU to be Presented at Maroon Isle Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maroon Isle Productions will present Oskuneru, a groundbreaking theatrical production that highlights the journey of the Surinamese Maroons towards self-liberation. This highly anticipated debut will take place in February 2025 at the Art Lab, located at 300 NE 2nd Ave Building, Miami, FL. Written and directed by Miami-born and Suriname-raised playwright Sefanja Richard Galon, this immersive cultural experience aims to bring the resilience and triumph of the Maroons to life on an international stage in honor of Black History Month. This production is the result of years of development dedicated to preserving and sharing the untold stories of the Maroons.

Oskuneru originated as a Zoom reading during the height of the pandemic in 2020, organized by the Black Student Union at New World School of the Arts. It has since evolved into a live college production in 2022, a theatrical workshop at Main Street Players, and a reading in City Theatre's Homegrown series at the Adrienne Arsht Center in 2023. In 2025, it is ready to make its full-scale debut, embodying a rich history of resilience and cultural preservation.

"Our goal is to spotlight the history of the Surinamese Maroons on an international stage while fostering dialogue about shared Caribbean heritage and identity," said Sefanja Richard Galon, the visionary behind Oskuneru. "This production is a tribute to the strength of our ancestors and an opportunity to connect audiences to a vital yet underrepresented part of Black history."

Highlights of Oskuneru

Cultural Authenticity:Featuring traditional African prints, colonial-era elements, and an original score that blends Afro-Caribbean and Surinamese music, composed by Music Director Mikhael Mendoza.

Workshops & Community Engagement

Collaborations with the New World School of the Arts and local organizations to offer educational workshops on the creative and historical aspects of the production.

An International Platform: In partnership with the Surinamese Consulate of Miami, Oskuneru aims to present Surinamese heritage to a global audience, fostering dialogue on shared Caribbean history.

A Celebration of Black History Month:

Positioned as a cultural centerpiece for Miami, this production underscores the city's role as an international stage for stories of resilience and identity.

