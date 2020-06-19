Nu Deco Ensemble & Time For Three to Premiere 'Joy'

Nu Deco Ensemble, the innovative hybrid orchestra that ushers classical music into the 21st century, and Time for Three, an exciting string trio that stands at the intersection of Americana, modern pop, and classical music, have announced the release of their live collaborative performance video of "Joy." The captivating performance was originally filmed in December 2017 at The Light Box in NDE's hometown of Miami, FL as part of a set list that featured works by Paul Dooley, Kevin Puts, and Guillaume Connesson - along with the debut of their Daft Punk Suite "Humans vs. Robots." Watch the Facebook live premiere of "Joy" via The Violin Channel tomorrow, June 20th at 6:00PM ET HERE.

"Collaborating with Time for Three was such a sensational moment for us. Their artistry has no limits and they have taken classical music and genre bending to a whole new astonishing level," shares NDE co-creator Jacomo Bairos. "Their virtuosity as a group, synergy of musicianship and complete mastery of their craft creates such compelling music performances that our simply out of this world. With 'Joy,' they have gone to new musical heights and I'm so honored and proud not only to share this special collaboration, but to have witnessed their journey from the moment they lit their original spark."

Created by two of classical music's most in demand artists, Jacomo Bairos and Sam Hyken, Nu Deco Ensemble is a flexible and innovative hybrid orchestra that celebrates living composers, reimagines all genres of music and collaborates with a wide range of diverse musical guests, composers, choreographers, dancers and mixed media artists. Since its inception in 2015, the 30-piece ensemble has exploded onto Miami's eclectic musical scene, captivating audiences, engaging with its community and fusing innovative, genre-bending orchestral performances and collaborations with the highest levels of musical artistry.

The ensemble is continuing to give back to audiences through Instagram Live Q&As, free musical instrument lessons to local youth through their Nu Deco NXT program and a continuous stream of live videos that aim to transport viewers from their living rooms straight into iconic performing arts venues throughout South Florida.

In November, Nu Deco Ensemble released their self-titled debut album. Produced in full by Kishi Bashi, the 8-track album includes genre-bending collaborations, re-imaginings of artists such as Outkast and Daft Punk and new music by some of today's most exciting living composers, including Nicholas Omicioli and Andy Akiho, among others. Nu Deco Ensemble is available to stream today at https://spoti.fi/2VewqcI.

The 2019-2020 performance season has featured collaborations with Wyclef Jean, Robert Glasper, Hurray for the Riff Raff, PJ Morton and more. Please stay tuned to Nu Deco Ensemble's website and social media accounts for updates on future shows.

For more information on Nu Deco Ensemble, please visit: https://nu-deco.org/.

Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You