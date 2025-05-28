NWP to Host THE JUNETEENTH CONCERT EXPERIENCE: Imagination Unchained

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of Juneteenth, Black Music Month, and Caribbean American Heritage Month, Next Weekend Productions, Inc. will host the return of its signature event, the Juneteenth Concert Experience: Imagination Unchained. This year's dynamic event will take place on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. Hosted by the charismatic Frankie Red, Imagination Unchained combines live performances, visual art, cultural installations, and community dialogue into an unforgettable celebration of Black brilliance. This annual tradition expands this year with new artistic dimensions focused on the theme of liberation through imagination and expression.

Featured Visual Art Exhibit: Dionne Polite

This year's events will introduce a compelling gallery exhibit by Dionne Polite, a Guyanese-American painter. Her works, inspired by her Caribbean roots, family history, and themes of memory, identity, and resilience, will be on display.

"Juneteenth is a legacy celebration-remembering who we are and where we've come from," says Polite. "My work doesn't center trauma. I aim to celebrate our nobility and endurance. Across the diaspora, we've flourished, and that's the story I tell with every brushstroke."

Live Art Performance: Mars

Joining Polite is acclaimed muralist and fine artist Mars, a graduate of the New World School of the Arts. Her vibrant work has been featured in venues such as Universal Studios, Disney Resorts, and Amazon. Mars will transform the event space into a live, evolving canvas with a special on-site painting activation.

Starbucks Activation: Coffee, Culture & Community

In partnership with Imagination Unchained, Starbucks returns with a unique interactive installation. Guests will enjoy coffee-making demonstrations, explore the African origins of coffee, and participate in hands-on activities that highlight the role of coffee in community building and cultural storytelling.

Mainstage Performances

- Cande Rivers - Celebrated singer-songwriter delivering a powerful tribute to musical legends Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, and Dionne Warwick.

- EchoSlim - Grammy-winning DJ and producer curating a Motown-inspired soundscape.

- Patra Baker Tech Fund Scholarship - Honoring and supporting the next generation of Black creatives and technologists.

Pre-Event Workshop: Lit Café | Espresso & Expressions To kick off the month-long celebration, NWP will host the final installment of its Lit Café: Espresso & Expressions workshop series-a free event designed to empower emerging artists and creatives.

Topic: How to Secure Artist Contracts with the City of Fort Lauderdale Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025 | Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Starbucks, 850 NW 62nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL Speakers: - Nigeria Livingston, Program Supervisor, Special Events, City of Fort Lauderdale

- EchoSlim, Grammy Award-Winning Producer (Rapture by Koffee)

Tickets are available at https://www.showpass.com/imagination-unchained-2025.

