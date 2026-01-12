NSAL Florida Seeks Young Artists for 2026 Scholarship and Competition Opportunities

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Society of Arts and Letters (NSAL) Florida has announced its 2026 season of scholarships and competitions, offering thousands of dollars in financial support to talented young artists in Florida. Applications are now open at www.nsalflorida.org for four major categories: Classical Voice, Visual Art, Brass Instrument Performance, and Short Story Writing.

Since 1944, NSAL has been a premier force in discovering and mentoring "the stars of tomorrow." The Florida chapter is the gateway to the National programs, advancing the best in the state to compete. In addition, the Florida Chapter provides scholarships to local students at FAU, Lynn University, Boca Ballet Theatre, The Frost School of Music and other institutions, so these emerging artists can advance their training and careers.

Competition Highlights

High Brass Competition: The local chapter competition will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at St. Gregory's Episcopal Church in Boca Raton. The first-place winner receives a $2,000 prize and an all-expense-paid trip to represent the Florida Chapter at the National Competition in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Classical Voice Scholarship and Competition: These prestigious Martorella Scholarship and Shirley Rabb Winston Scholarship provide over $20,000 in prizes to singers in different age categories.

The Naomi Rabb Winston Scholarship in 2d Art provides $16,000 in scholarships.

NSAL Writing Scholarship: Open to short story writers, this category seeks to elevate literary talent with $10,000 in scholarships awarded.

"Our mission is to find the next generation of great American artists and give them the support they need at the most critical time in their development," said Dr. N'Quavah Velazquez, President of the NSAL Florida Chapter. "From the opera stage to the writing desk, we invite Florida's best and brightest to apply."

Application deadlines vary from February 1-February 27, 2026.