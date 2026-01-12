NSAL Florida Seeks Young Artists for 2026 Scholarship and Competition Opportunities

Applications are now open for four major categories: Classical Voice, Visual Art, Brass Instrument Performance, and Short Story Writing.
The National Society of Arts and Letters (NSAL) Florida has announced its 2026 season of scholarships and competitions, offering thousands of dollars in financial support to talented young artists in Florida. Applications are now open at www.nsalflorida.org for four major categories: Classical Voice, Visual Art, Brass Instrument Performance, and Short Story Writing.
Since 1944, NSAL has been a premier force in discovering and mentoring "the stars of tomorrow." The Florida chapter is the gateway to the National programs, advancing the best in the state to compete. In addition, the Florida Chapter provides scholarships to local students at FAU, Lynn University, Boca Ballet Theatre, The Frost School of Music and other institutions, so these emerging artists can advance their training and careers.
Competition Highlights
"Our mission is to find the next generation of great American artists and give them the support they need at the most critical time in their development," said Dr. N'Quavah Velazquez, President of the NSAL Florida Chapter. "From the opera stage to the writing desk, we invite Florida's best and brightest to apply."
Application deadlines vary from February 1-February 27, 2026.
