NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME to Play Limited Engagement in Miami

The Roxy Theatre Group, Broadway United and Broadway Factor will present "Not Ready For Prime Time," a behind-the-scenes look at the original "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) cast and their wild and crazy journey that transformed American pop culture. "Not Ready For Prime Time" delves into the early days of "Saturday Night Live" and the temperamental personalities that created the iconic late night TV show. The production will open on Friday, December 31 at 8:30pm* at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center, located at the entrance of Tropical Park - 7930 SW 40th St. in Miami. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through Sunday, January 16, 2022. For more information, visit www.notreadyforprimetimeplay.com.

Co-written by LatinX playwrights Erik J. Rodriguez and Charles A. Sothers, Not Ready For Prime Time is a fictionalized account about the origins of "Saturday Night Live," the ground-breaking NBC show that launched on October. 11, 1975, and revolutionized American political and cultural satire. Audiences are introduced to nine misfit comedians - originally known as the "Not Ready For Prime Time Players" - as they rise to stardom: Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Bill Murray, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner, and a young TV producer and writer, Lorne Michaels. The play follows their turbulent journey as they create comedic television history, producing a show that is still going strong after 46 years.

The cast features: Dayana Corton (Gilda Radner), Ryan Crout (John Belushi), Chris Ferrer (Lorne Michaels), Rene Granado (Bill Murray), Ilana Isaacson (Jane Curtin), Isabella Lopez (Laraine Newman), Kristian Lugo (Dan Aykroyd), Roderick Randle (Garrett Morris), and Noah Vesey (Chevy Chase).

Not Ready For Prime Time will play the following performance schedule: *Friday, December 31 - a special performance starting at 8:30 pm, followed by a New Year's Eve disco party ($100). Beginning January 1,2022 the show will play Thursday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 4pm.

Tickets are priced at $59, $49, $39 and may be purchased online at www.notreadyforprimetimeplay.com, by calling the Theater Box Office at (305) 722-5674 or emailing roxytheatre@completeticketsolutions.com.