Milagro Center Expands Support for First-Generation Students Through Rising Stars Scholarship

Milagro Center in Delray Beach, FL is calling on the community to support its Rising Stars Scholarship Fund, a life-changing initiative that helps first-generation students succeed beyond high school.

With only 27.4% of first-generation college students completing their degrees within four years, the fund is designed to close the gap between potential and completion—providing critical resources like tuition, textbooks, transportation, and emergency aid.

One standout story is Jude, a Milagro Center alum and 2025 Rising Stars Scholarship applicant. On track to graduate high school early in December 2025, she plans to enroll in Florida Atlantic University’s accelerated nursing program with the goal of becoming a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.

“Not only has Milagro Center helped me financially reach my educational goals, but they also instilled deep developmental skills within me—like communication, time management, and financial responsibility," Jude said. "The community Milagro has created became my family.”

Since 2023, Milagro Center has awarded more than 30 scholarships to at-risk youth in Delray Beach, helping cover costs that often derail college persistence. With all scholarship funds for the Class of 2025 now disbursed, Milagro is seeking donations to replenish the Rising Stars Scholarship Fund and support future graduates.

“It's not just about helping kids dream big—it's about giving them the tools and support to make those dreams real,” said Barbara Stark, President & CEO of Milagro Center. “We are asking the community to make a gift today and help our Rising Stars shine—from high school to college graduation and beyond.”

Support the Rising Stars Scholarship Fund

Donations to the Rising Stars Scholarship Fund will help cover:

Tuition and registration fees

Textbooks and school supplies

Transportation and housing support

Emergency financial assistance

Donate now at milagrocenter.org/donate

