Miami Design District To Host Design Miami/ and International Galleries In December

Design Miami/ will launch its new concept Podium in the historic Moore Building.

The Miami Design District will present Design Miami/, major international galleries that regularly exhibit at Art Basel and a program of exhibitions, activations, and live events debuting on November 27th, 2020. Design Miami/ will launch its new concept Podium in the historic Moore Building, where the fair was originally launched in 2005. This 10-day cultural happening will utilize the 18 square block open-air neighborhood and its abundant public spaces, as well the ICA Miami and the de la Cruz Collection museums. Major international galleries will, occupy architecturally significant buildings and exhibit the work of contemporary artists. Both Design Miami/ and Art Basel will each curate digital talks programs.

Design Miami/Podium, galleries, partnering institutions and sponsors will be able to directly reach the robust community of South Florida residents who collect, create and enjoy art and design with experiences that will be further amplified online by Art Basel.

Craig Robins, founder of the Miami Design District and co-founder of Design Miami/ said, "We are excited to welcome Design Miami/ back to the District and be joined by international contemporary art galleries. Since 2001, we have hosted significant cultural programming to inspire and engage the South Florida community. In 2020, we have a pressing need for a creative dialogue, so we have conceived of a format responsive to current circumstances. As a pedestrian open-air neighborhood, the Miami Design District makes it possible to create live experiences that connect our local community. This is a re-imagined path forward to responsibly stage cultural events around the world."

Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Design Miami/, said "Design Miami/ is excited to inaugurate our new Podium concept, which combines a curated exhibition with spacious presentations by individual design galleries in the Moore Building, where the fair was born in 2005. Under Elastika, the site-specific piece by Zaha Hadid, and surrounded by the architecture and public art of the Miami Design District, collectors and visitors will be able to experience and acquire material. Attendance will be ticketed and limited, according to rigorous protocols implemented in consultation with the University of Miami Health System."

Noah Horowitz, Director Americas, Art Basel, said "Art Basel has been a driving force in the contemporary art market for fifty years, and a catalyst of the Miami art scene since our inception in 2001. The Miami Design District has long been an important epicenter of cultural activity that animates our annual show week, and we are pleased to see it serving as a vital bridge of both the art and design communities during this challenging time, concurrent with the ambitious programming of Greater Miami's leading cultural institutions."

The Miami Design District allows for ample social distancing. The streets and pedestrian walkways will be used for large-scale works, galleries will do solo presentations in large event spaces, and Design Miami/ will take place over the four-stories of the Moore Building. Multiple programmed itineraries will be available on a timed basis with monitored capacity. The neighborhood adheres to meticulous cleaning protocols and offers abundant self-parking and complimentary masks.

Both Design Miami/ and Art Basel will feature robust, complementary digital programming on their respective websites, including Art Basel's 'OVR: Miami Beach', live from December 4 to 6 with VIP preview days from December 2 to 4, featuring galleries accepted to the 2020 edition of its Miami Beach show.

Shows View More Miami Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You