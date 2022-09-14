Miami Carnival Parade Of Bands And Concert Set For October

The 38th Annual Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Concert is on Sunday, October 9, from 11 am to 11 pm, at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition. It will feature elaborate and vibrant costumes, as well as an all-star mega Soca Concert, highlighting the rich Caribbean tradition of culture, pageantry, and diversity. The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, with cultivated expertise and passion for Carnival, has again set the motions to produce an international event that features Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurism while transforming Miami into an economically vibrant cultural landscape. The Miami Carnival Day is Hosted and Presented by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. The Miami Carnival is also made possible "With the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners." Other 2022 sponsors include St. Lucia Carnival, led by The Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for tourism, investment, creative industries, culture, and information; Antigua Carnival - under the auspices of The Hon. Dr. Michael E. Browne, Minister of Creative Industries & Innovation; Angostura, Top Up Flow, TD Bank-Junior Carnival Presenting Sponsor, Babuxca, The National Carnival Commission of Trinidad and Tobago, Gambrell Renard, and Soca on the Seas.

"Miami Carnival is a beautiful and tangible layer of the Caribbean heritage that contributes to the arts, music, history, and cultural identity of Caribbean people. Our season kicks off in October with our beautiful young masqueraders at our Jr. Carnival. After a two-year pandemic, we are so excited to bring back 10 Jr. Masquerade Bands. We look forward to welcoming our national and international visitors joining us this year", states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Chair, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.

"The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is excited to continue our support of the 38th annual Miami Carnival. The event is regarded as one of our most anticipated festivals in Miami. We hope that both residents and visitors enjoy and discover the internationally diverse, multicultural experience and Caribbean treasures with a Miami twist during this year's celebration of cultures", states Connie Kinnard-Vice President, Multicultural Tourism & Development Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Over 30,000 masqueraders will be judged on creativity, craftsmanship, and presentation. In addition, the mega concert will showcase over 20 International Artists from Trinidad & Tobago, Antigua, Haiti, St. Lucia, and South Africa, to name a few.

Miami Carnival embodies a lifeline to thousands of South Florida residents of Caribbean descent, irrespective of language or ethnicity, who yearn for a quality of life that celebrates their musical, artistic, and culinary traditions.

Miami Carnival Officia Signature events:

Junior Carnival - October 1, 2022, at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, FL

Panorama - October 7, 2022, at Central Broward Regional Park, Lauderhill, FL

J'ouvert - October 8, 2022, at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc., Miami, FL

Miami Carnival Parade of Bands and Soca Concert - October 9, 2022, at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc., Miami, FL

2022 Participating Masquerade Bands: Bajan Fuh Evah, Big & Strong/One Island Mas Band, Break Awae Kru, Collective Mas, Dingolay, D-Junction Mas, Euphoria Mas, Freaks Mas, Fusion Mas, GenX, Hysteria, JuJu International, K-Paya, Last Band Standing, Mascots International, Natural Disasters, Party Room Squad, Pleasures Mas, Ramajay International, Revel Nation, Savage Mas, and Wassi Ones.

Concert Artists Lineup: Patrice Roberts (headliner), Iwer George, Nadia Batson, Farmer Nappy, Shurwayne Winchester, Skinny Fabulous, Teddyson John, NOMCEBO, Claudette Peters, Menace XL, Julien Believe, JPerry, Sizwe C, The A-Team Band, Wendi, Cruz Rock, Ria Black, and Rudy Live and many more. The show will be hosted by Barrie Hype, Dr. Jay "De Soca Prince," and DLife. House DJ's include; SHE-J Hercules (99 Jamz), Supa Dymond, Dorenzo, Mekka Rose, The Stanman.