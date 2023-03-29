Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marcie Gorman and MNM Theatre Company Present DISENCHANTED in May

Performances run May 12 – 27 at the Kravis Center.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Poisoned apples! Glass slippers! Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in this 'musical comedy for grownups' that's anything but Grimm. Marcie Gorman and MNM Theatre Company will present the South Florida premiere of Disenchanted, a fun-loving, subversive, and definitely 'not-for-the kiddies' musical revue proving that happily-ever-after can be a 'royal pain in the ass!' The show will run in the Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts from May 12 - 27.

"This one is just so much fun," Gorman said recently. "These princesses have so much to say about almost everything! It's very funny, very clever, and a little bit raunchy for sure, but as we all know there can be a lot of truth in comedy - and in satire."

Disenchanted debuted Off-Broadway in 2014 and played to sold out houses and rave reviews. The show garnered a number of award nominations including 'Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical' (Outer Critics Circle Awards), 'Best New Off-Broadway Musical' (Off Broadway Alliance Awards), and two Lucille Lortel Award nominations. It has played in multiple languages in13 countries on 5 continents, including an extended 16 week run at the Straz Theatre in Tampa.

"It is such a pleasure to be reunited with this wonderful show and introduce it to south Florida audiences," says Disenchanted director Jonathan Van Dyke. Van Dyke originally cast the show when it ran in Tampa, and eventually became that production's company manager. "Although it's a raucous, feel-good, uproarious musical," he continues, Disenchanted also delivers plenty of honesty and poignancy, culminating in a true celebration of all women. In fact, in my opinion women and men will embrace and connect with this empowering material."

MNM's mission has always been to hire South Florida talent, and Van Dyke has assembled a stellar cast of local princesses: Aaron Bower will play Sleeping Beauty, along with Jinon Deeb as Pocahontas and Princess Badroulbadour, Kat Gold as Mulan and Rapunzel, Shelley Keelor as Snow White, Ashley Rubin as Cinderella, Leah Sessa as The Little Mermaid and Belle, and Vallery Valentine as the Princess Who Kissed the Frog.

MNM is also one of the very few companies in South Florida that continues to use live musicians: MAC and Bistro Award-winner Bobby Peaco will serve as Disenchanted's Musical Director and pianist and will lead the production's musical team of Julie Jacobs on Drums and Robert Ziawinski on Bass.

Disenchanted's Production Stage Manager is Francesca Barioli; the Assistant Stage Manager is Randall Swinton. Lighting Design is by Karalyn Fitzgerald, and Sound Design is by Justin Thomppson. Penny Williams is the production's Costume Designer, Wigs are by Justin Lore (Tease & Floof Theatrical Wig Boutique), Props are by Abby Rasmussen, and Scenic/Set Design is by Jordon Armstrong.

Tickets for Disenchanted are on sale now and can be purchased online at Click Here , or by calling. 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471. Tickets range in price from $55 to $65. For information regarding group rates call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.




