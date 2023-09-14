Marc Spiegler Joins Superblue Board of Directors Amidst Leadership Expansion

Mollie Dent-Brocklehurst, Co-founder of Superblue, announced that Marc Spiegler, who served as Global Director of Art Basel and spearheaded its expansion into new markets and the creation of new ventures, has joined Superblue’s Board of Directors. Dent-Brocklehurst concurrently announced that in preparation for opening Superblue centers in cities across the US and internationally, she has assumed the position of Chief Creative Officer, overseeing artist and gallery relations, commissions, installations, and programming, and remains a member of the Board. Daniel Dolan has been appointed CEO to oversee the company’s operations, finances, and growth, and joins the Board of Directors.

“Our vision for Superblue has proven successful, so we are moving forward into the next phase of our development, which includes increasing our partnerships with artists and galleries, expanding our audiences, and opening up new Superblue Centers,” stated Dent-Brocklehurst. “Marc’s unparalleled experience in building exciting and meaningful arts destinations internationally provides us with incredible resources to support Superblue’s ongoing growth, while bringing on Daniel enables us to scale up as we extend our reach and impact.”

“Superblue’s groundbreaking model generates new opportunities for artists to extend their practice and expands the audience for contemporary art—two things that have always been important to me," said Spiegler. "Given its success in Miami, I’m excited to have joined the board as Superblue expands to cities around the globe, adding new dimensions to their art ecosystems.”

“Superblue has pioneered and prototyped an exciting new model for the public to engage in museum-quality immersive and interactive art—and did so during the most complex and challenging times for in-person experiences,” stated Mikolaj Sekutowicz, CEO of Therme Art, the leading investor in Superblue. “During the past year, we have significantly extended our investment in the growth phase of the company and continue to hone the Superblue model in preparation for our expansion across the US and globally. The growth of our leadership team and addition of Marc to the board, together with expertise of the original investors—all of whom remain active in the company—provides us with the perfect combination of vision, knowledge, experience, and relationships to ensure Superblue’s ongoing success.”

In the coming months, Superblue will announce new programming and enhancements for its Miami flagship, which will be unveiled this December in coordination with Miami Art Week.