Maplewood Playhouse Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN (revised) at Stage West at The Duncan Theatre

Performances run October 7th & 8th.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang will take the stage at the Stage West Theater in Lake Worth when Maplewood Playhouse presents You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (revised) at Stage West at the Duncan Theatre on October 7th and 8th.

With charm, wit, and heart, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends as they battle with kites, school, baseball, and misunderstandings before finally coming to realize what makes them truly happy. A charming revue of vignettes and songs, spanning the months from Valentine's Day to Beethoven Day with emotions ranging from wild optimism to utter despair.


"We are very excited to be producing the classic family musical You're a Good Man Charlie Brown," says the show's director and Maplewood Playhouse Artistic Director Kimberly Rommel-Entright. "We wanted to focus our return season on friendship, love, happiness, and positivity. We wanted audiences to be able to come to the theater, sit back and enjoy a feel-good show and leave the theater relaxed and renewed."

"I've loved the Peanuts characters since I was a kid," says Jessie Hoffman, who will play Snoopy in the production, and shares choreography duties with Demi Master. "They're each so lovely, everyone can find a character they relate to. My childhood dream role was Snoopy... he's always had a special place in my heart. I admire his imagination, how he can look at a doghouse and see a home, a bed, a plane, a writing desk for his typewriter, and more! I do my best each day to try to be as creative as he is. I'm honored that I get to bring him to life in this production."

Justin Roland-Bramkamp, who will be playing Charlie Brown, agrees: "This show is special to me as it is the first music I sang together with my husband, Josh. It has also been a long time favorite of mine," he says.

Along with Jessie Hoffman and Justin Roland-Bramkamp, Rommel-Enright has cast Heidi Salonia as Sally Brown, Jy'ireze Bell-Bennett as Schroeder, Christopher Ombres as Linus, and co-choreographer Demi Master as Lucy Van Pelt. Michael Ursua is the production's Music Director.

Tickets for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.maplewoodplayhouse.org/ or by phone at 561-657-6400. Tickets are $35 plus service fee)


