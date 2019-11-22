Live at Lynn Theatre Series Returns to Lynn University in January

Lynn University and Jan McArt, producer and director of theatre arts program development, today announced that the popular Libby Dodson's Live at Lynn Theatre Series returns with two sensational shows in January.

Jan. 4-5

New York Old Friend

Starring Clint Holmes, Veronica Swift and Nicholas King

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

An unexpected musical narrative about the city loved most is beautifully harmonized by consummate entertainer Holmes along with Swift, one of the top young jazz singers to keep an eye on, and Broadway's own King.

Tickets: $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanine

Jan. 18-19

GENTRI-The Gentlemen Trio

Saturday: 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 4 p.m.

Three dynamic tenors, Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever, pioneer a Signature Sound they call "cinematic pop" transfused with lush orchestrations and dynamic three-part harmonies by award-winning composer and songwriter Stephen Nelson.

Tickets: $70 for box, $55 for orchestra and $50 for mezzanine

Coming in February:

Feb. 15-16

Reza: Edge of Illusion

Feb. 29-March 1

Music of the Knights

Celebrating Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney

The Live at Lynn Opening Night Cabaret Receptions

starring legendary singer/pianist Michael Laird

Join Jan McArt and an elite group of sponsors and "first nighters" in the Wold's Christine E. Lynn Salon immediately following the Saturday opening night performances. Hob nob with the performers and have your photo taken with the stars. Seating is very limited, so preference is given to members of the Theatre Arts Guild. To join Jan McArt's Theatre Arts Guild, visit

give.lynn.edu/support-artsculture or contact Desiree McKim at +1 561-237-7750.

How to purchase tickets:

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Lynn box office, located in the Wold at 3601 N. Military Trail, online at lynn.edu/events or by phone at +1 561-237-9000.





