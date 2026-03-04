Marc Shaiman To Appear At Kravis Center LUNCH & LEARN Series

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will host Marc Shaiman – NEVER MIND THE HAPPY: SHOWBIZ STORIES FROM A SORE WINNER as part of its Lunch & Learn series on April 20. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m.

Shaiman, a composer, lyricist, arranger, and producer, is known for his work in film, television, and theater. He began his career as a musical director and arranger for Bette Midler before moving into film scoring, contributing music to films including WHEN HARRY MET SALLY, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, SISTER ACT, CITY SLICKERS, A FEW GOOD MEN, SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE, THE AMERICAN PRESIDENT, and SOUTH PARK: BIGGER, LONGER & UNCUT. His television work includes contributions to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and he has collaborated on recordings with artists such as Harry Connick Jr. and Mariah Carey.

On Broadway, Shaiman co-wrote the musical HAIRSPRAY with longtime collaborator Scott Wittman. The pair also created CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and SMASH. Shaiman has received multiple Academy Award nominations and has won a Tony Award, two Emmy Awards, and two Grammy Awards.

During the Lunch & Learn event, Shaiman will discuss his memoir NEVER MIND THE HAPPY, which reflects on five decades of work in theater, film, and music. The book traces his career from early community theater experiences and his collaboration with Bette Midler in the 1970s through his film scoring work in Hollywood and his later Broadway projects.

Tickets

The event will take place April 20 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. Tickets go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. and will be available online, through the box office Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., or by phone at 561-832-7469.